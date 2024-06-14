Anthony Smith is one of those tough fighters

Who take a fight on a short notice, even if they know they most likely will lose that fight.I know many sherdoggers don't like him:- all the generic tattoos- bad fighter analysis- unable to kill his robber- he is not 6.7 ft like most of usBut the guy is tough AF and doesn't say no to fights where the probability of being KTFO is pretty high.What he can do to beat Ulberg?Wrestle him?Ulberg doesn't have great cardio, but he probably learnt something from his only loss.