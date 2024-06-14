  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anthony Smith is one of those tough fighters

Who take a fight on a short notice, even if they know they most likely will lose that fight.

I know many sherdoggers don't like him:
- all the generic tattoos
- bad fighter analysis
- unable to kill his robber
- he is not 6.7 ft like most of us

But the guy is tough AF and doesn't say no to fights where the probability of being KTFO is pretty high.

What he can do to beat Ulberg?
Wrestle him?
Ulberg doesn't have great cardio, but he probably learnt something from his only loss.


giphy.gif
 
Anthony is one of the last from the 00's era fighters that live the original UFC moniker of "anywhere, anytime"

I think Ulberg rocks him a few times on the feet and follows Anthony to the ground only to get out positioned and subbed similar to the Petrino fight. With Anthony you cant chase the finish just beat the breaks off him and have him get back to his feet until he wilts from the barrage.

Still.....WAR LIONHEART!!!
 
Yeah, the hatred towards Anthony Smith is oftentimes ridiculous, he even got people hating on him for NOT taking the DQ win when Jones hit him illegally.
 
everything is a lie
the government
the churches
the stuff they put in our water

But Hill is out of this fight.
Anthony is the replacement.
It started with Hill vs Rountree, it ends with Smith vs Ulberg.
It is what it is
You will watch it and Dana will get his money
 
Lol I hate your face sir.
 
I like that Smith has that old school mentality, he fights anyone, anywhere, anytime.
 
