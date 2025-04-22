Media Anthony Smith has a retirement dream

HoiceNJuicy

HoiceNJuicy

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 8, 2020
Messages
325
Reaction score
2,283
No offense, Anthony, but I hope it doesn't come true! The world needs less slap fighting, not more.

 
Dana will absolutely throw LyingHeart into running a regional slap fight feeder league just to get him the fuck away
 
I don't know a single person who watches slap fighting let alone seen a single event. I've seen a few clips and highlights and that's it, shit is beyond stupid.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Regional slap fighting...


Just do a regional fight circus. All you gotta do is rent out a Waffle House parking lot
Click to expand...
Yo bro, I was there a couple nights ago after midnight. What you say is true. Everyone except me knew everyone else by name, and there was a mega fatty out front with a cowboy hat on smoking cigarettes from the time I went in until I left. I didn’t ask him his running rate because I don’t like being pancaked.
 
Nebraska ain't winning shit in PowerSlap. you need Mexicans, Russians, and Polynesians otherwise gtfoh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PaddyO'malley
  • Poll Poll
Media Anthony Smith Denied Opportunity to Compete
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Phillyz
Phillyz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,952
Messages
57,199,155
Members
175,577
Latest member
Loser

Share this page

Back
Top