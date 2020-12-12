Anthony Pettis's grappling was really impressive against Oliveira

Hazuki Ryo
Damn Pettis used to be such a dangerous and complete fighter. He brutalized Oliveira on the feet with hard kicks to the body but he also defended some of his takedowns, and all his subs attempts. He got his back taken several times, and he even got in a body triangle where he had to fight the RNC, but he seemed like he always had a way out in the end. With patience and endurance, he even submitted the king of subs..
Now that Oliveira's game matured, he's more calculated and while his pace is still hard to deal with, he's picking his shots more and doesn't throw himself to get a takedown. This recklessness cost him a few losses and it'll be interesting to see where he's at against Tony..
Anyway, just wanted to pay tribute to vintage Anthony Pettis. He might even have given Oliveira the key to beat Tony
