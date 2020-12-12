Anthony Pettis's grappling was really impressive against Oliveira

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,085
Reaction score
3,763
Damn Pettis used to be such a dangerous and complete fighter. He brutalized Oliveira on the feet with hard kicks to the body but he also defended some of his takedowns, and all his subs attempts. He got his back taken several times, and he even got in a body triangle where he had to fight the RNC, but he seemed like he always had a way out in the end. With patience and endurance, he even submitted the king of subs..

pettis-choke-oliveira.gif

Now that Oliveira's game matured, he's more calculated and while his pace is still hard to deal with, he's picking his shots more and doesn't throw himself to get a takedown. This recklessness cost him a few losses and it'll be interesting to see where he's at against Tony..

Anyway, just wanted to pay tribute to vintage Anthony Pettis. He might even have given Oliveira the key to beat Tony
 
Olivera and Tony may be less reckless, but they will take more chances than most.

It’s gonna be a great fight.

And I do think Charles has shown during his latest run that he’s learned from his losses... It’s going to be interesting to see what Tony has learned, and if Charles can deal with the pressure.
 
I saw it live - I was in the nose bleeds.

From what I recall it was pretty back and forth.

Pettis pre-RDA fight was an absolute beast and a nightmare for anyone. I really think he underestimated RDA and then took that hard punch to the eye and just never recovered and took a long 5rd beating that kind of ruined him mentally and physically.

Anyone who doubts his toughness needs to watch the fights with Barboza and WonderBrah - he took some serious shots in those fight (and gave some of his own).

The way he messed up Benson (the 2nd time with those body kicks then the fast as hell armbar on a pretty decent BJJ black belt) was some seriously skilled and amazing stuff.
 
Last edited:
Hazuki Ryo said:
Damn Pettis used to be such a dangerous and complete fighter. He brutalized Oliveira on the feet with hard kicks to the body but he also defended some of his takedowns, and all his subs attempts. He got his back taken several times, and he even got in a body triangle where he had to fight the RNC, but he seemed like he always had a way out in the end. With patience and endurance, he even submitted the king of subs..

pettis-choke-oliveira.gif

Now that Oliveira's game matured, he's more calculated and while his pace is still hard to deal with, he's picking his shots more and doesn't throw himself to get a takedown. This recklessness cost him a few losses and it'll be interesting to see where he's at against Tony..

Anyway, just wanted to pay tribute to vintage Anthony Pettis. He might even have given Oliveira the key to beat Tony
Click to expand...

In terms of skills and athleticism Pettis is an all time great. His problem is, interestingly enough, the same problem that Oliveira has. Once they’re up against a solid all-around fighter who is strong and can grind, they get beat up and wilt. In the case of Pettis, RDA was the first guy to publish the blueprint (although the Guida fight provides some hints obviously) and then when Poirier made it work too you knew Pettis was in trouble. And while both those guys are excellent, neither is your classic mauler (GSP, Khabib, Usman, Hughes, Colby, etc.). It was no surprise that they didn’t jump to fill in for Tony when he blew out his knee. Oliveira had a few of those at 145 and then Felder is the obvious red flag at 155.

This is why the Tony fight is so perfect for Oliveira. He’s better everywhere in terms of skills (and probably power too) but Tony is the ultimate grinder.
 
Mr Fahrenheit said:
In terms of skills and athleticism Pettis is an all time great. His problem is, interestingly enough, the same problem that Oliveira has. Once they’re up against a solid all-around fighter who is strong and can grind, they get beat up and wilt. In the case of Pettis, RDA was the first guy to publish the blueprint (although the Guida fight provides some hints obviously) and then when Poirier made it work too you knew Pettis was in trouble. And while both those guys are excellent, neither is your classic mauler (GSP, Khabib, Usman, Hughes, Colby, etc.). It was no surprise that they didn’t jump to fill in for Tony when he blew out his knee. Oliveira had a few of those at 145 and then Felder is the obvious red flag at 155.

This is why the Tony fight is so perfect for Oliveira. He’s better everywhere in terms of skills (and probably power too) but Tony is the ultimate grinder.
Click to expand...

I agree with you but in Pettis' case both Bendo fights are kind of an exception to what you said. Benson Henderson is an all around solid fighter and he got beat fair and square by Pettis
 
fightfan70 said:
vintage pettis, pre rda was a handfull for anyone.

still one of my favorite fighters to watch.
Click to expand...
Agreed on vintage Pettis but this was afterwards, his lone win at Featherweight that got him the titleshot against Holloway.
 
Lawrence said:
Olivera and Tony may be less reckless, but they will take more chances than most.

It’s gonna be a great fight.

And I do think Charles has shown during his latest run that he’s learned from his losses... It’s going to be interesting to see what Tony has learned, and if Charles can deal with the pressure.
Click to expand...

Exactly. I used to think Charles was mentally weak and quit when times got really tough. I always loved watching his fights.

if he puts it on Tony and gets the win. That will be very impressive.

Tony is old. But he still was a tank in the gaetje fight.
Man I would like this to be a 5 rounder.
 
Lawrence said:
Olivera and Tony may be less reckless, but they will take more chances than most.

It’s gonna be a great fight.

And I do think Charles has shown during his latest run that he’s learned from his losses... It’s going to be interesting to see what Tony has learned, and if Charles can deal with the pressure.
Click to expand...
Hasn’t fought anyone as dangerous or good as Pettis. Not even close
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,596
Messages
55,154,108
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top