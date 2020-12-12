Anthony Pettis's grappling was really impressive against Oliveira

In terms of skills and athleticism Pettis is an all time great. His problem is, interestingly enough, the same problem that Oliveira has. Once they’re up against a solid all-around fighter who is strong and can grind, they get beat up and wilt. In the case of Pettis, RDA was the first guy to publish the blueprint (although the Guida fight provides some hints obviously) and then when Poirier made it work too you knew Pettis was in trouble. And while both those guys are excellent, neither is your classic mauler (GSP, Khabib, Usman, Hughes, Colby, etc.). It was no surprise that they didn’t jump to fill in for Tony when he blew out his knee. Oliveira had a few of those at 145 and then Felder is the obvious red flag at 155.



This is why the Tony fight is so perfect for Oliveira. He’s better everywhere in terms of skills (and probably power too) but Tony is the ultimate grinder.