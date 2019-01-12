Anthony "Lionheart" Smith has just about every generic tattoo

TheBrownRanger
Was looking through an old thread and someone mentioned Anthony Smith's collection of generic tattoos. I decided to make a list of every generic tattoo he has .
- Last name on back
- Tribal
- Dreamcatcher
- Infinity symbol
- Roman numerals
- Asian lettering
- Cross
- "No regrets"
- I *think* he has a dragon sleeve
He just needs the nautical star and the collection will be complete. I personally I think Smith's tattoos give him character in a good way for some reason. He would have been a perfect fit in the Tapout era about a decade ago.
