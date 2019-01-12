Anthony "Lionheart" Smith has just about every generic tattoo

TheBrownRanger

TheBrownRanger

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 21, 2013
Messages
4,931
Reaction score
1,763
Was looking through an old thread and someone mentioned Anthony Smith's collection of generic tattoos. I decided to make a list of every generic tattoo he has .

- Last name on back
- Tribal
- Dreamcatcher
- Infinity symbol
- Roman numerals
- Asian lettering
- Cross
- "No regrets"
- I *think* he has a dragon sleeve

He just needs the nautical star and the collection will be complete. I personally I think Smith's tattoos give him character in a good way for some reason. He would have been a perfect fit in the Tapout era about a decade ago.

image

GettyImages-668907334.jpg

usa_today_10585739.0.jpg
 
Last edited:
He is a generic mma video game fighter brought to life with some weird science.
 
And this matters because....
 
He's gets a pass, at least he doesn't have those stars up by his shoulders.
 
They spelled “ragrets” wrong.
 
Created fighter number 7 on UFC 2009 Undisputed.
 
Mahkor said:
He is a generic mma video game fighter brought to life with some weird science.
Click to expand...

1000% came here to say this. Like one of the Create-a-fighters on UFC Undisputed 3 (great game btw)
 
Has a lion and a Tiger. This motherfucker, someone lock him up, fast!
 
Last edited:
Now he just needs a spiderweb kn his elbow and a random koi / geisha sleeve
 
Remember the days when tattoos were rare and actually meant something? Now you're considered different if you don't have one.
 
Leave him alone. Brothers can get any tattoos they want....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,379
Messages
57,225,238
Members
175,590
Latest member
Bnethor

Share this page

Back
Top