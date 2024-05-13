Anthony Keidis is 62 and girlfriend is 19

How do you feel about Anthony Keidis being 62 years old and dating a 19 year old?

anthony-kiedis-20-year-old-girlfriend-show-off-pda-13.jpg
 
I don't know man...that just doesn't seem right...Its one of those situations just because its legal doesn't make it right.
 
I think the issue is when someones barely over the limit it kinda implies grooming. Like how did these 2 meet?
 
I mean I do get wanting an attractive younger woman but even in my 30’s, women that age do nothing for me. I have nothing in common with a girl that age and she just looks too young. Women peak in their late 20’s assuming they look after themselves. This barely legal stuff is always kinda suspect to me.
 
This is from 2014.

He was 52, she was 19.

If they are still together (doubt it) he is 61 making her 29.

Either way, it's a transactional relationship and I don’t see anything wrong with it as long as it’s not abusive.

He did admit to knowingly having sex with a 14-year-old when he was 24, in his autobiography, so that's a bit weird.

At least this one is legal.

