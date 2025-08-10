Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Dolidze

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 7,335
- Reaction score
- 6,384
Honestly wtf. First off great night of fights. Excellent id say, great job UFC, that was a juicy apex
As for this fight im Fluffys biggest fan. Saw him fight live in February (SHAMELESS plug). This fight was much different than the Allen fight
But it was in line if you saw the ins and outs of both fighters. Roman kept threatening the calf slicer and eventually Hernandez welcomed the ground. What was weird about the fight was the waning careful back and forth and how dilapidated Roman became.
That sequence of fence grabbing, almost illegal kneeling, ground touching, standing RNC... one of the strangest things I've seen. LMAO!
8 fight win streak . Hot damn. Nobody's whooped Roman's ass like that.
As for this fight im Fluffys biggest fan. Saw him fight live in February (SHAMELESS plug). This fight was much different than the Allen fight
But it was in line if you saw the ins and outs of both fighters. Roman kept threatening the calf slicer and eventually Hernandez welcomed the ground. What was weird about the fight was the waning careful back and forth and how dilapidated Roman became.
That sequence of fence grabbing, almost illegal kneeling, ground touching, standing RNC... one of the strangest things I've seen. LMAO!
8 fight win streak . Hot damn. Nobody's whooped Roman's ass like that.