Anthony Hernandez TKO Michel Pereira GIFS

I wish this was the whole fight instead of the 5 hour long version I watched
 
I wish this was the whole fight instead of the 5 hour long version I watched
I'm surprised there was a finish. I watched 3min of the card and gave up thinking it'd be a boring fight.
 
Anyone remember when a short notice canadian featherweight out hustled pereira?

That is why I never got on his hype train. Fluffy just confirmed my lingering doubts about the guy
 
Anyone remember when a short notice canadian featherweight out hustled pereira?

That is why I never got on his hype train. Fluffy just confirmed my lingering doubts about the guy
Yeah I've never been able to erase that from my memory. Can't not give credit to Fluffy though, he delivered a very thorough beatdown.
 
I didn’t expect this type of ass beating! Hernandez is the real deal
 
Anyone remember when a short notice canadian featherweight out hustled pereira?

That is why I never got on his hype train. Fluffy just confirmed my lingering doubts about the guy
Think that's Tristan

Michel and Kyler are great fighters.. for the first round
 
Got my ass kicked worse than Pereira on the betting sheets tonight lol should’ve known better than to bet against “Fluffy” or Cyborg

Happy for both of them though especially Hernandez VERY impressive dominant win against a dangerous guy
 
