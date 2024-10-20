Anthony Hernandez TKO Michel Pereira GIFS

KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,888
- Reaction score
- 48,818
Yea there is only a sub finish and this tko stoppage for the while card
I'm surprised there was a finish. I watched 3min of the card and gave up thinking it'd be a boring fight.
Anyone knows what's the score cards of this fight? Curious to see how lopsided it is lol
Yeah I've never been able to erase that from my memory. Can't not give credit to Fluffy though, he delivered a very thorough beatdown.Anyone remember when a short notice canadian featherweight out hustled pereira?
That is why I never got on his hype train. Fluffy just confirmed my lingering doubts about the guy
The five hour long version i watched had AJ, Eblen,Cyborg, Ngannou, and the UFC main event. No idea who the other fights were.
Think that's TristanAnyone remember when a short notice canadian featherweight out hustled pereira?
That is why I never got on his hype train. Fluffy just confirmed my lingering doubts about the guy