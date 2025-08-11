Kowboy On Sherdog
Hernandez headlined UFC Vegas 109 against Dolidze at the UFC Apex on Saturday. “Fluffy” ragdolled Dolidze from the get-go before submitting the Georgian in the fourth round. Even the color commentators admitted that Hernandez’s dominant performance warrants his name being included in title conversations.
However, the middleweight title picture is currently in a bit of a logjam. Top contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho are scheduled to headline UFC Paris in a potential title eliminator in September. Meanwhile, former ONE Championship two-division title holder Reinier de Ridder recently made his case with a win over Robert Whittaker.
If Hernandez has to stay active, he likes the idea of an ornamental bout like BMF contender matchup. However, Hernandez clarifies that his ultimate goal remains an undisputed UFC championship.
Hernandez Interested in BMF Title Bout
“When I say I don’t give a f--k who I fight, I’m serious about that s--t. I don’t give a f--k who I fight. I think it’d be cool if there was a contender BMF belt or something like that, but I want the f----ing title. That’s the only reason I do this s--t for, is to get that money and change my family’s life.”
Hernandez is riding an eight-fight winning streak with six finishes against opponents like Marc-Andre Barriault, Roman Kopylov, Michel Pereira and Brendan Allen. Meanwhile, Dolidze saw a three-fight winning streak snapped by his loss against Hernandez.
Anthony Hernandez open to contender BMF belt but focused on UFC gold and securing his family’s future
"When I say I don’t give a f*** who I fight, I’m serious about that. I think it’d be cool if there was a contender BMF belt or something like that, but I want the title. The… pic.twitter.com/ihLbinVT7f
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 10, 2025
Anthony Hernandez Focused on Title Shot After Beating Roman Dolidze
Anthony Hernandez made a statement with his win over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109.
