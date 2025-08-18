  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Anthony Hernandez Confident He Can 'Drown' Khamzat Chimaev with Gas Tank

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
114,223
Reaction score
215,713
fluffy-is-an-absolute-menace-one-of-the-most-suffocating-v0-vwv9o9udjtvd1.jpeg

Anthony Hernandez believes he can dethrone newly-crowned UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev challenged Dricus Du Plessis for the title in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. In a dominant display of grappling, “Borz” took down Du Plessis in the opening seconds of every round and established a control time of nearly 22 minutes. The undefeated Chechen was crowned the new champion via unanimous decision after five rounds.


While Hernandez congratulated Chimaev on the win, he wasn’t impressed with the fight. “Fluffy” believes he has the tools to stand his own on the mat against Chimaev. While Chimaev’s gas tank was a concern for many ahead of the Du Plessis fight, “Borz” made it through 25 minutes without issue. However, Hernandez believes he will make Chimaev work hard enough and drown him with his feared cardio.

Hernandez Bored by UFC 319 Headliner​


“Congratulations to him. It was a pretty f—-ing boring fight, I’m not gonna lie,” Hernandez told ESPN. “But man, call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all that s—t and I can shut him down. With my gas tank man, I’ll drown him, I promise. I’ll make him f—-ing work. So call me, keep me in mind guys, and you’ll have a new Mexican-American champion.”

Chimaev has finished six of his nine Ultimate Fighting Championship opponents, only going the distance against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman before Du Plessis. Meanwhile, Hernandez is known for wearing on his opponents and breaking them in the latter rounds. Hernandez recently established himself as a new contender at 185 pounds by dominating Roman Dolidze before submitting him in the fifth round earlier this month.


😳⛽Anthony Hernandez says his gas tank would be too much for Khamzat Chimaev:

"Call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu jitsu, I can stop all the sh*t and I can shut him down.

With my gas tank, I'll drown him. I promise."

🎥 @CCLegaspi

pic.twitter.com/zx6QjgZApu

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 17, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Anthony Hernandez Confident He Can 'Drown' Khamzat Chimaev with Gas Tank

Anthony Hernandez believes he can dethrone newly-crowned UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
To be honest, if I was Khamzat I'd just look to strike.

I really don't see Fluffy being good enough to out-wrestle Chimaev. I also think he's pretty hittable.

Fluffy's rise has been mega, and I've loved every second of his current standing as one of the most popular and interesting middleweight contenders, but this is a bit of a nightmare for him IMO.

Still wanna see it, like, and will absolutely be cheering Fluffy on.
 
Yeah this sucks for these guys, no one expected Khamzat to actually fix his head and pull everything together. I did not realize he was that good but i know the other fighters did but probably hoping for him to keep fucking up. Fluffy is so small man, how can he expect to stay standing after what he say Saturday ? (Even in the 5th) It sucks but they should all fight each other until someone makes them fight Khamzat.
 
I don't think Fluffy is ready yet, but I 100% believe it'll take someone like him, who is definitely going to use grappling and striking in tandem as the gameplan.
Not guys who will shoot if they have to but otherwise want to kickbox if possible.
Mixing the martial arts is not as common as it used to be, Fluffy intentionally brings both types of offense, along with a ridiculous gas tank and a willingness to push for 25 mins. A mean streak.

That's gonna be the recipe when Khamzat does lose, and it's no guarantee he'll be around long enough to age out
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
fluffy-is-an-absolute-menace-one-of-the-most-suffocating-v0-vwv9o9udjtvd1.jpeg

Anthony Hernandez believes he can dethrone newly-crowned UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev challenged Dricus Du Plessis for the title in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. In a dominant display of grappling, “Borz” took down Du Plessis in the opening seconds of every round and established a control time of nearly 22 minutes. The undefeated Chechen was crowned the new champion via unanimous decision after five rounds.


While Hernandez congratulated Chimaev on the win, he wasn’t impressed with the fight. “Fluffy” believes he has the tools to stand his own on the mat against Chimaev. While Chimaev’s gas tank was a concern for many ahead of the Du Plessis fight, “Borz” made it through 25 minutes without issue. However, Hernandez believes he will make Chimaev work hard enough and drown him with his feared cardio.

Hernandez Bored by UFC 319 Headliner​


“Congratulations to him. It was a pretty f—-ing boring fight, I’m not gonna lie,” Hernandez told ESPN. “But man, call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all that s—t and I can shut him down. With my gas tank man, I’ll drown him, I promise. I’ll make him f—-ing work. So call me, keep me in mind guys, and you’ll have a new Mexican-American champion.”

Chimaev has finished six of his nine Ultimate Fighting Championship opponents, only going the distance against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman before Du Plessis. Meanwhile, Hernandez is known for wearing on his opponents and breaking them in the latter rounds. Hernandez recently established himself as a new contender at 185 pounds by dominating Roman Dolidze before submitting him in the fifth round earlier this month.




READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Anthony Hernandez Confident He Can 'Drown' Khamzat Chimaev with Gas Tank

Anthony Hernandez believes he can dethrone newly-crowned UFC middleweight champ Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

Khamzat fans laugh but Fluffy is right.
 
wisdom blows said:
I watched that dude rolling around on the ground like a spastic not long ago against Brendan Allen, falling everywhere, losing position. Khamzat will hold him down and give him noogies for as long as he wants.
Click to expand...
I'd be willing to bet that you've never had a wrestling match a day in your life. From your post I can confidently say you don't know what you're watching.
 
Poirierfan said:
Nope, this a matchup I'm extremely confident in. Especially after what I saw on Saturday. Styles make fights, I wasn't confident in DDP's wrestling btw, I just figured he wasn't that dog shit.
Click to expand...
Fair enough.

I think it's a very tough matchup for Fluffy, who I definitely can see giving problems to most of the other MWs.
 
Have to look at LHW to find someonr who can beat Chimaev, Ankalaev the obvious challenge
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Paulo Costa's coach says DDP will be tough for Chimaev "a big step-up"
Replies
12
Views
535
Kwic
Kwic
S
Sean Strickland tells DDP to prepare for extremely pressure on the ground against khamzat
Replies
7
Views
378
tornado362
tornado362
M
Shara bullet does not see much hope for Dricus against Khamzat. Says, they will remember him with 2 seconds of silence
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Buurtvader Ali
B
Unheralded Truth
Two MW contenders ready to fight Chimaev in two months, at UFC 321
Replies
0
Views
90
Unheralded Truth
Unheralded Truth
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Khamzat Chimaev Receives Champion’s Welcome After UFC 319 Victory
Replies
7
Views
130
joy2day
joy2day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,358
Messages
57,712,100
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top