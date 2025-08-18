Kowboy On Sherdog
Chimaev challenged Dricus Du Plessis for the title in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. In a dominant display of grappling, “Borz” took down Du Plessis in the opening seconds of every round and established a control time of nearly 22 minutes. The undefeated Chechen was crowned the new champion via unanimous decision after five rounds.
While Hernandez congratulated Chimaev on the win, he wasn’t impressed with the fight. “Fluffy” believes he has the tools to stand his own on the mat against Chimaev. While Chimaev’s gas tank was a concern for many ahead of the Du Plessis fight, “Borz” made it through 25 minutes without issue. However, Hernandez believes he will make Chimaev work hard enough and drown him with his feared cardio.
Hernandez Bored by UFC 319 Headliner
“Congratulations to him. It was a pretty f—-ing boring fight, I’m not gonna lie,” Hernandez told ESPN. “But man, call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all that s—t and I can shut him down. With my gas tank man, I’ll drown him, I promise. I’ll make him f—-ing work. So call me, keep me in mind guys, and you’ll have a new Mexican-American champion.”
Chimaev has finished six of his nine Ultimate Fighting Championship opponents, only going the distance against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman before Du Plessis. Meanwhile, Hernandez is known for wearing on his opponents and breaking them in the latter rounds. Hernandez recently established himself as a new contender at 185 pounds by dominating Roman Dolidze before submitting him in the fifth round earlier this month.
️ Anthony Hernandez says his gas tank would be too much for Khamzat Chimaev:
"Call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu jitsu, I can stop all the sh*t and I can shut him down.
With my gas tank, I'll drown him. I promise."
@CCLegaspi
pic.twitter.com/zx6QjgZApu
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 17, 2025
