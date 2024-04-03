Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira or Daniel Cormier - Who do you rank higher in the GOAT rankings?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Both had incredible careers. One fought the greatest MMA HW fighter in Fedor.
The other fought who most consider the second greatest MMA HW fighter in Stipe.
Cormier also competed in LHW and did very well in that weight class.
Who do you rank higher in your all-time list?
