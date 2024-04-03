Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira or Daniel Cormier - Who do you rank higher in the GOAT rankings?

Who do you rank higher in the GOAT rankings?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Both had incredible careers. One fought the greatest MMA HW fighter in Fedor.

The other fought who most consider the second greatest MMA HW fighter in Stipe.

Cormier also competed in LHW and did very well in that weight class.

Who do you rank higher in your all-time list?

Antonio_Rodrigo_Nogueira_%22Minotauro%22_Paris_-_2004.JPG


ghnewsok-OK-3892886-85834371.jpeg
 
That's a tough one. I feel like DC's international/Olympic presence should play into things somehow, even though they're totally different sports, which is why I'm not sure how much weight to give it.

I'm not the biggest DC fan but his combat/ grappling sport greatness can't be denied, and Big Nog is just a legend.
 
Clark Rogers said:
That's a tough one. I feel like DC's international/Olympic presence should play into things somehow, even though they're totally different sports, which is why I'm not sure how much weight to give it.
Well we are talking about strictly MMA where you can get knocked the fuck out. So it should not play into this discussion, as great as what he did is.
 
They are both legendary fighters. Would have loved to see them in their prime.

Looks like a bad matchup for Nog but you can never ever count Nog out back then. Even when Barnett beat Nog in a very competitive fight, Nog found out a way to get him in the rematch. People forget how good Nog was.

Nog was so good Fedor had to twice change the way he fought just to trick Nog into training for what he expected Fedor to do.
 
Nog was an incredibly good hw with a long prime. He adjusted his game as he got older to substitute punching power for athleticism. He probably doesn’t have as good of a signature win as Stipe though.
 
arrmike said:
Nog was an incredibly good hw with a long prime. He adjusted his game as he got older to substitute punching power for athleticism. He probably doesn’t have as good of a signature win as Stipe though.
His comeback win against Mirko was incredible though and probably one of his finest moments.
 
I would have loved to see someone really push Cormier in mma grappling. Prime Nog had ground wars with Fedor, Barnett, Werdum, etc.
 
hard one. DC only ever lost to Jones and Stipe so I'd give the edge to him. Big Nog fought since '99 so he had more oppurtunities to lose. Both are top 10 heavies at a minimum ever.
 
for HW it's not even competitive imo. Nogueira fought WAY more at the weight and fought a ton of different top fighters. Cormier's best was spent at LHW, while he had some good wins at HW he doesn't have the longevity and i think he would've caught some Ls at HW that people wouldn't think he would because HW.
 
Big Nog, he was in the top 10 for way longer and if you limit it to the HW division it's not even close.
 
I give the edge to Cormier. I was a big Nog fan (no pun)… but I have to just be honest with myself as to who the better fighter was. Cormier was a beast and would have rag dolled him if they fought prime vs prime. Cormier is an absolutely incredible top5 HW all time MMA talent. Also career vs career it isn’t even a question.
 
JKS said:
Big Nog no question. Both were great and elite fighters. But Nog just did more and the longevity is a big factor here.
Yeah. Put their HW resumes side by side. It’s a landslide win for Noguiera. If we factor in DC’s LHW resume, it’s definitely comparable but i’m still taking Noguiera, who at one point was recognized as the best fighter in the world.

Head to head is probably a very close fight but i’m taking Noguiera over 5 rounds.
 
HHJ said:
Nogueira probably beat more top guys but he also fought at a time where you had the oppurtunity to fight more.
To be fair, DC had the opportunity to fight more top fighters, he chose not to.
 
