Another UFC scrapper crosses over to Power Slap (not Paige)

Alexander Volkov showed up to di slap event tonight showin off his new Slap shirt n even had a special walkout. Bro's ready to take part in the fastest growin' sport on di Earth!!Ting was lit fam he did a good job gettin' his Russian bro hyped up lookin' sexy stylin' on di oppsTing worked too won wif style thanks to di Russian Chad's style coachin'Other crossovers include:Anthony Smith studying under Senior catcher Forrest Griffin str8 locked in famAlan Jouban snaggin' a Junior Commentator gig gettin' mentored by BispingAnd of course former UFC star n OF legend Paige Vanzant flinchin' her way to victorySo do you support the growing sport of #PowerSlap and the opportunities it gives UFC mandem?