Another UFC scrapper crosses over to Power Slap (not Paige)

Do you support Dana White creating jobs and side gigs for fighters?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Certainly

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No let them bleed for that bag

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
PaddyO'malley

PaddyO'malley

Aspiring Rapper and Inventor of the StronKube
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2022
Messages
4,915
Reaction score
9,869
Alexander Volkov showed up to di slap event tonight showin off his new Slap shirt n even had a special walkout. Bro's ready to take part in the fastest growin' sport on di Earth!!

volkovSLap.png


Ting was lit fam he did a good job gettin' his Russian bro hyped up lookin' sexy stylin' on di opps

Screenshot 2024-06-28 194037.png



Ting worked too won wif style thanks to di Russian Chad's style coachin'



Other crossovers include:

Anthony Smith studying under Senior catcher Forrest Griffin str8 locked in fam

anthonySmithPowerSlap.png


Alan Jouban snaggin' a Junior Commentator gig gettin' mentored by Bisping

commentatorGOATS.png

And of course former UFC star n OF legend Paige Vanzant flinchin' her way to victory




So do you support the growing sport of #PowerSlap and the opportunities it gives UFC mandem?
 
I respect Powerslap as a martial art but it’s the only martial art where you can’t defend yourself.
 
Horrible, its actually sad. These guys should transition to something else man. This just is a legacy killer for top fighters. Let the steak eating beer belly americans go all out on this.
 
