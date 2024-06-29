Another UFC scrapper crosses over to Power Slap (not Paige)

PaddyO'malley
Aspiring Rapper and Inventor of the StronKube
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2022
- Messages
- 4,915
- Reaction score
- 9,869
Alexander Volkov showed up to di slap event tonight showin off his new Slap shirt n even had a special walkout. Bro's ready to take part in the fastest growin' sport on di Earth!!
Ting was lit fam he did a good job gettin' his Russian bro hyped up lookin' sexy stylin' on di opps
Ting worked too won wif style thanks to di Russian Chad's style coachin'
Other crossovers include:
Anthony Smith studying under Senior catcher Forrest Griffin str8 locked in fam
Alan Jouban snaggin' a Junior Commentator gig gettin' mentored by Bisping
And of course former UFC star n OF legend Paige Vanzant flinchin' her way to victory
So do you support the growing sport of #PowerSlap and the opportunities it gives UFC mandem?
Ting was lit fam he did a good job gettin' his Russian bro hyped up lookin' sexy stylin' on di opps
Ting worked too won wif style thanks to di Russian Chad's style coachin'
Other crossovers include:
Anthony Smith studying under Senior catcher Forrest Griffin str8 locked in fam
Alan Jouban snaggin' a Junior Commentator gig gettin' mentored by Bisping
And of course former UFC star n OF legend Paige Vanzant flinchin' her way to victory
So do you support the growing sport of #PowerSlap and the opportunities it gives UFC mandem?