Another tipping thread. Who is wrong here?

I would not even bother for the tip, but next time I'd serve him less portions <seedat>
 
I think the owner was wrong to follow the dude but I understand his rage. The customer is a kind of a dick. He knows he should leave something if he dines out.
 
watched the first bit didnt need to see more.

A guy paid for his food and left. thats it.

The extra tip is fucking retarded and not enforceable by law.

Said it a hundred times, fuck tipping off completely and charge more for the food to bump the wages up of the staff. If it gets to expensive to eat out, then buy food and cook yourself.
 
If its for pick up then, eh<Fedor23>
 
I don't think the owner would have bugged out for pickup. I think it's dine in. I don't pay tips for pickup. F that.
Still, I would not had bothered anyways because it ain't worth it arguing with scumbags
 
Let me guess, this happened in some city or state where servers get paid $15+ an hour too
 
Every time I travel outside the US I despise tipping more and more.
 
We need to change dining culture in America. Just bring the water and food. We don’t need a slave to pretend to be nice to us for tips.
 
