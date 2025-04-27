Another tipping thread. Who is wrong here?

If its for pick up then, ehI think the owner was wrong to follow the dude but I understand his rage. The customer is a kind of a dick. He knows he should leave something if he dines out.
I don't think the owner would have bugged out for pickup. I think it's dine in. I don't pay tips for pickup. F that.
Still, I would not had bothered anyways because it ain't worth it arguing with scumbags
We need to change dining culture in America. Just bring the water and food. We don’t need a slave to pretend to be nice to us for tips.Every time I travel outside the US I despise tipping more and more.