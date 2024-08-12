International Another Stabbing in UK,Man held after woman and girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square

Another stabbing had just happened in London’s Leicester Square.
With a girl and woman been victims of the stabbings.

The stabbing in London’s Leicester Square comes after the stabbing that happened a week ago by a 17 year old that caused protesting and riots.

This is not looking good.
To have a stabbing happen after another one in a week is not good.
Man held after woman and girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square

The force said the two victims had been taken to hospital but were unable to give details about how badly injured they were. The man is in custody and he is thought to be the only suspect.
In a statement, the force said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody.
“We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”
Any details so far about whether it's a targeted attack?

I actually can't find anything yet.

Another candidate for capital punishment.
 
Sounds horrible and I hope the woman and the girl survive and are able to recover as well as possible.
 
Don't worry, the UK police are all over this. They're rounding up anyone who says anything unapproved on X. Once everyone who tries to talk about this is locked up the problem will go away.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
Would anyone be surprised that the attacker would be a likely migrant?

So far no name or image had been released.
I wouldn't be surprised if the attacker was a migrant and I wouldn't be surprised if the attacker was a white English guy either.
 
