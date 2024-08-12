GoldenWolf87
Another stabbing had just happened in London’s Leicester Square.
With a girl and woman been victims of the stabbings.
The stabbing in London’s Leicester Square comes after the stabbing that happened a week ago by a 17 year old that caused protesting and riots.
This is not looking good.
To have a stabbing happen after another one in a week is not good.
Man held after woman and girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square
The force said the two victims had been taken to hospital but were unable to give details about how badly injured they were. The man is in custody and he is thought to be the only suspect.
In a statement, the force said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody.
“We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we await an update on their condition.”