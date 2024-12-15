Another one...smash burgers

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,985
Reaction score
3,642
Get the fuck out of here with this shit, just smashing a burger so its so thin its is barely edible and then throwing a mountain of shit on top of it(why do people use so much salt on everything)

Thank fuck my kids have brain cells and actually eat at places that serve decent food so we can dine with them without hiding our faces
 
Use a cast iron that's hot, smash the burger and already have some thin sliced onion under the meat, then continue like normal, it's really good like that .
 
treelo said:
Thank fuck my kids have brain cells and actually eat at places that serve decent food so we can dine with them without hiding our faces
Click to expand...
Why aren't you feeding them home cooked meals?
 
Smash Burger is ok. But it’s just ok. Their burgers certainly aren’t great. Five Guys over them all day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,661
Messages
56,663,198
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top