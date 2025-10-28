Anewt
Edit.
Thought id just use this thread as not a lot of cobfirmed details as yet..
Could be bad
2 attackers is a bit different..
Two men have been arrested and “a number of people” rushed to hospital after a horrifying mass stabbing on a train.
A London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train was stopped in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, at 7.39pm following reports of the attack.
More than 30 officers, including armed police, attended the scene.
another one.. havent seen much reaction as yet.. figure something is going to burn.
Also video is blurred but still violent. No need to see uncensored video
An Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a horror triple-stabbing in west London on Monday that left a 49-year-old dog walker dead, with police urging people to stop circulating brutal video of the incident.
The shocking scenes unfolded at around 5pm on Monday in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, with police and ambulance responding to reports three people had been stabbed.
Three victims were treated at the scene. The 49-year-old died at the scene, while his dog was seen running around nearby.
another one.. havent seen much reaction as yet.. figure something is going to burn.
Also video is blurred but still violent. No need to see uncensored video
