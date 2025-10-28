Blood everywhere’: UK hit by horror mass train stabbing​

Afghan asylum seeker, 22, arrested over horror triple stabbing that left dog walker, 49, dead in London​

Edit.Thought id just use this thread as not a lot of cobfirmed details as yet..Could be bad2 attackers is a bit different..Multiple commuters have been rushed to hospital after a terrifying knife attack on a packed train.Two men have been arrested and “a number of people” rushed to hospital after a horrifying mass stabbing on a train.A London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train was stopped in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, at 7.39pm following reports of the attack.More than 30 officers, including armed police, attended the scene._______________________________________another one.. havent seen much reaction as yet.. figure something is going to burn.Also video is blurred but still violent. No need to see uncensored videoAn Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a horror triple-stabbing that left a 49-year-old dog walker dead.An Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a horror triple-stabbing in west London on Monday that left a 49-year-old dog walker dead, with police urging people to stop circulating brutal video of the incident.The shocking scenes unfolded at around 5pm on Monday in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, with police and ambulance responding to reports three people had been stabbed.Three victims were treated at the scene. The 49-year-old died at the scene, while his dog was seen running around nearby.