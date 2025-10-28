Crime Another mass stabbing uk. In train limited details

Thought id just use this thread as not a lot of cobfirmed details as yet..

Could be bad

2 attackers is a bit different..


Blood everywhere’: UK hit by horror mass train stabbing​

Multiple commuters have been rushed to hospital after a terrifying knife attack on a packed train.

Two men have been arrested and “a number of people” rushed to hospital after a horrifying mass stabbing on a train.
A London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train was stopped in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, at 7.39pm following reports of the attack.

More than 30 officers, including armed police, attended the scene.




another one.. havent seen much reaction as yet.. figure something is going to burn.

Also video is blurred but still violent. No need to see uncensored video


Afghan asylum seeker, 22, arrested over horror triple stabbing that left dog walker, 49, dead in London​

An Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a horror triple-stabbing in west London on Monday that left a 49-year-old dog walker dead, with police urging people to stop circulating brutal video of the incident.


The shocking scenes unfolded at around 5pm on Monday in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, with police and ambulance responding to reports three people had been stabbed.

Three victims were treated at the scene. The 49-year-old died at the scene, while his dog was seen running around nearby.
 
Not gonna watch.

Will follow to see why the fuck this mad dog did that shit.
 
- Was going over the news and read that over. It's been a recuring crime in UK? We had one a couple of days ago in France also.
 
"The Home Office has confirmed the man entered the UK illegally via lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022."

If the government did their job, the man would still be alive today.
 
There is no point in feeling pity. London is a minority British city, with most of the population fully on board with their own demise.
Careful with the mean tweets and viewing the video of the crime, it will get you a visit from the police. Sharing the video will get you in prison before the perpetrator.
 
Rygu said:
"The Home Office has confirmed the man entered the UK illegally via lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022."

If the government did their job, the man would still be alive today.
Major sense of dejavu reading this. I wonder why that is??
 
ChrisBenoit said:
It's the UK, of course he was taken alive. He was probably taken for fish and chips before they took him to jail
I think the synagogue attack was somewhat unique in that the assailant was shot - but he had to feign an explosive belt to get shot.

Typically that doesn't happen as most people who don't have a gun or bomb are fairly easily disarmed.

Guns and bombs make everything way, way worse.
 
scoopj said:
Even blurred it’s brutal just from the sheer volume.
Horrible. Didn’t see this one, thabkfully, but fairly recently scrolled the feed and saw the video of one of the Hamas people basically beheading a Thai guy with a garden tool. Didn’t realize what it was at first because it was somewhat blurred, but then when I realized along with how many swings it took, etc… horrible.
 
He'd rather be coddled in UK's prison system/madrasah than to go back to his islamic shithole.
 
