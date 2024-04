Liverkick-king56 said: He got countered.... It's not like Hill froze lol Pereira just made the read fast. Click to expand...

Yup, this is why I was saying a while ago that I think Alex would probably have an easier time with Jamahal than Jiri. Jamahal has pretty orthodox striking, nothing Alex hasn't seen before and it would be much easier to read because of it. Where as with Jiri, his style is very unorthodox and took a little longer for him to figure out which is why it looked like Jiri was having more success against him than he actually did in the stand up.