Crime (ANOTHER) Illegal Indian Immigrant Truck Driver, High On Drugs, Kills 3 In US Crash

The crash was caught on the dashcam of Singh's Freightliner tractor-trailer combination that slammed into the SUV, killing at least three people and injuring several others.​

Rokodmm.jpeg


A 21-year-old Indian man-- an illegal immigrant in the US-- has been accused of causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people in Southern California. The man, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, was arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after smashing his big rig into slow-moving traffic on a San Bernardino County freeway, according to US news reports.

Singh reportedly crossed the southern US border in 2022. He had his first encounter with Border Patrol agents in California's El Centro Sector in March 2022, but was released into the interior of the country by the Biden administration under the "alternatives to detention" policy-- where illegal immigrants were released pending hearings.



There's uncensored all over, won't post it. Car he pancakes bursts into flames as well....


Never even hit the breaks, was caught + released under the Biden admin -- looks like he wiped out a mom and 2 kids....

This isn't some left/right thing. Get these fuckers off the roads already... "if it saves one life"...
 
711 Indians are the scariest drivers on earth . They hit my driver's, they hit each other , the things I see them do on the road defy all logic.

I do not understand how these people have licenses or if they do and I also do not understand why I don't see cops pulling them over non stop. I don't know what the hell the deal is but it's a problem where I live and work. Do not trust truck drivers and Honda odysseys on the road and be aware who and what is happening around you.
 
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!


{<hhh]

You guys might want to consider rewording some of this horseshit and re-releasing to the world...

RIP to all the victims, what a tragedy.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
The issue is alcohol and drugs, not the fact he is an illegal. It actually is a disservice to those who died to try and blame him being an unqualified illegal.
This is one of the FEW instances that I think ICE needs to crack down on. Illegals should not be driving semis, they can't legally get all the qualifications needed or keep them current.

I would MUCH rather have ICE combing through all truck drivers in California rather than raiding a construction site in Tennessee or Alabama.
 
He should have never been in the country in the first place which is a factor.

Then because of that he should have never be able to get a CDL.

Those are the two factors that would have prevent him from getting drunk or drugs or whatever and driving a rig and killing people.
 
oldshadow said:
He should have never been in the country in the first place which is a factor.

Then because of that he should have never be able to get a CDL.

Those are the two factors that would have prevent him from getting drunk or drugs or whatever and driving a rig and killing people.
Well this is x2. I didn't forget the other CDL thread -- but yeah, in each case ... 3 people just fuckin' GONE. Ain't even a matter impaired/intoxicated -- both of these are situations where the person doing the killing shouldn't even exist here.
 
Gutter Chris said:
I mean I'm sure the booze and drugs don't help , but no it's indian drivers. They are dangerous.
Gyubgc2XUAA0g7p


A death every three minutes: Why India's roads are among the world's deadliest​

www.bbc.com

Why India's roads are among the world's deadliest

India's roads claimed over 172,000 lives in 2023 - averaging 474 deaths daily, or one every three minutes.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Every morning, India's newspapers are filled with reports of road accidents - passenger buses plunging into mountain gorges, drunk drivers mowing down pedestrians, cars crashing into stationary trucks and two-wheelers being knocked down by larger vehicles.

These daily tragedies underscore a silent crisis: in 2023 alone, more than 172,000 people lost their lives on Indian roads, averaging 474 deaths each day or nearly one every three minutes.

Although the official crash report for 2023 has yet to be released, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari cited the data to paint a grim picture at a road safety event in December.

Gadkari told the road safety meeting that many road accidents happen because people lack respect and fear for the law.

"There are several reasons for accidents, but the biggest is human behaviour," he said.
 
Requested to just MERGE our threads (this into yers).. which is a sad state of affairs to have ti take 2 nearly copy + paste examples of the shit where 2 families are tragically lost for reasons that were entirely preventable.
 
Today I learned that only illegal Indians kill people while driving under the influence.
 
Gutter Chris said:
I mean I'm sure the booze and drugs don't help , but no it's indian drivers. They are dangerous.
lifelessheap said:
If he wasn't here this doesn't happen.
I agree and was just having a go. I had bumped another thread with this and some dork tried to say I was using the victims as props to discredit illegals or some shit and that the issue here is DUI. Lol
 
Gutter Chris said:
711 Indians are the scariest drivers on earth . They hit my driver's, they hit each other , the things I see them do on the road defy all logic.

I do not understand how these people have licenses or if they do and I also do not understand why I don't see cops pulling them over non stop. I don't know what the hell the deal is but it's a problem where I live and work. Do not trust truck drivers and Honda odysseys on the road and be aware who and what is happening around you.
What's the story with the Odysseys? Oddly enough I had one in front of me on a local highway this weekend driving 50 in a 65 and still bouncing between the lines

lifelessheap said:



Brutal. Gavin giving out CDLs like truck or treat candy.
"Truck or treat"

Nice
 
