The crash was caught on the dashcam of Singh's Freightliner tractor-trailer combination that slammed into the SUV, killing at least three people and injuring several others.
A 21-year-old Indian man-- an illegal immigrant in the US-- has been accused of causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people in Southern California. The man, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, was arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after smashing his big rig into slow-moving traffic on a San Bernardino County freeway, according to US news reports.
Singh reportedly crossed the southern US border in 2022. He had his first encounter with Border Patrol agents in California's El Centro Sector in March 2022, but was released into the interior of the country by the Biden administration under the "alternatives to detention" policy-- where illegal immigrants were released pending hearings.
There's uncensored all over, won't post it. Car he pancakes bursts into flames as well....
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-california-truck-crash-caught-on-cam-customs-says-indian-driver-jashanpreet-singh-illegal-immigrant-high-on-drugs-9502627
Never even hit the breaks, was caught + released under the Biden admin -- looks like he wiped out a mom and 2 kids....
This isn't some left/right thing. Get these fuckers off the roads already... "if it saves one life"...