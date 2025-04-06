Another horrendous fight night

Legendary
I use to look forward to the fight nights because they would have up and comers fighting for their lives, but now fight night cards feel mainly like C level fighters on the chopping block. I literally am falling asleep as I watch these. These cards have been really bad lately.
5 minute rounds are awesome when you have exciting fights or people going for finishes, but when you get two fighters who want to coast, fight safe, or have a grueling fight with lots of stalling/stalemate positions, it drags on and is painful to watch.
Lazy matchmaking? Not enough incentives?
