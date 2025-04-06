Another horrendous fight night

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@red
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,646
Reaction score
3,739
I use to look forward to the fight nights because they would have up and comers fighting for their lives, but now fight night cards feel mainly like C level fighters on the chopping block. I literally am falling asleep as I watch these. These cards have been really bad lately.

5 minute rounds are awesome when you have exciting fights or people going for finishes, but when you get two fighters who want to coast, fight safe, or have a grueling fight with lots of stalling/stalemate positions, it drags on and is painful to watch.

Lazy matchmaking? Not enough incentives?
 
Last edited:
6f2438e1-5610-4da4-9514-cfde2dade6e9_text.gif
 
Didn't even look for a free stream. Was any fight exciting? And i mean a KO, i am not into that homosexual crap on the ground.
 
Amazing card 2/10.

At least give us heavy guys for random KOs and injuries.

Worst is the apex, noone gets infected by the atmoshpere to go over their limit.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
This is what happens when UFC gets guaranteed money and just throws whatever warm bodies they can onto cheap events.
Click to expand...
I've been watching more boxing and muay thai lately because these fights are awful. Anyone else saying otherwise is just stupidly defending the UFC or just hasn't been a fan long enough to the difference. Fight cards are amateurish in comparison to their top cards.

I feel like the top guys rarely fight anymore, Topuria is one of most exciting guys to fight right now and he has 3 fights in almost 2 calendar years, I wish the top guys would get 2-3 fights a year, but they dont. Instead we get to watch Kevin Holland beat journeyman or get smashed himself 4 times a year.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
This is what happens when UFC gets guaranteed money and just throws whatever warm bodies they can onto cheap events.
Click to expand...
This is the unfortunate truth. The guaranteed money with the demanding schedule has forced them to sign whoever they can.

Not sure if their schedule forces them to have 8 hour cards all around, but if not, I think they would benefit greatly from making the APEX cards 4-5 fights max like DWCS. That would help them not have to sign anybody and everybody as many of them are not UFC level fighters.
 
Legendary said:
I've been watching more boxing and muay thai lately because these fights are awful. Anyone else saying otherwise is just stupidly defending the UFC or just hasn't been a fan long enough to the difference. Fight cards are amateurish in comparison to their top cards.
Click to expand...
A case can be made that even the PPV prelims at times are underwhelming as well.
 
I don´t care to watch the remainder of the stravation weights. Bye. This is for the real fans, have fun seeing the awesome techniques.
 
STAY GOLD said:
A case can be made that even the PPV prelims at times are underwhelming as well.
Click to expand...
Yeah the PPV cards are becoming more top heavy similar to boxing style cards where they put maybe 2-3 good fights on a card and everything else is just filler. 311 was a decent card to start off the year, but every other PPV has felt lackadaisical since. Prelims are no better than regional shows like LFA or CW.

It felt like that was them going all in and now they expect us to sop up the bullshit while they figure stuff out.
 
Its crazy, I have went over 4 events without watching a single fight. I usually would watch at least one fight. But i have no interest in anything lately, and i don't even pay anymore. I been more entertained spending my time in the Mayberry, and War room these past 6 months.
 
Now I´ll rather go play a ranked game of Dota than this ultra lame card. Emmet is worth a watch but not sitting trough this no athmosphere school yard fight gathering setting to see it. Really lame. UFC is so ahead they don´t notice they are losing reputation.
 
Trabaho said:
Now I´ll rather go play a ranked game of Dota than this ultra lame card. Emmet is worth a watch but not sitting trough this no athmosphere school yard fight gathering setting to see it. Really lame. UFC is so ahead they don´t notice they are losing reputation.
Click to expand...
I consider myself a long time filthy hardcore casual. I used to watch every card because there was atleast one or two fights on the card worth watching. Now, these cards are garbage. Even PPV cards are garbage with maybe two or three at best fights worth watching.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,925
Messages
57,127,764
Members
175,552
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top