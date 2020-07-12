Another Fake Hate Crime Exposed - what's going on?

And frankly it's difficult to blame these morons for orchestrating these phony racist attacks.

Look at how much sympathy the NASCAR dude got for a door handle/noose..

you get all this attention, and empathy from around the world...and people virtue signaling on your behalf...

you become a quasi celebrity overnight.

this is leftist 101. Focus on how we are different, rather than what we have in common. divide and conquer.
 
Last edited:
Social Distance Warrior said:
And frankly it's difficult to blame these morons for orchestrating this phony racist attacks.

Look at how much sympathy the NASCAR dude got for a door handle/noose..

you get all this attention, and empathy from around the world...and people virtue signaling on your behalf...

you become a quasi celebrity overnight.

this is leftist 101. Focus on how we are different, rather than what we have in common. divide and conquer.
Click to expand...

I think there needs to be some legislation passed making fake hate crimes punishable like fake rape accusaitons

making false statements to the police ins't harsh enough
 
Hate isnt a crime. Assault, murder, theft etc. etc. are crimes. There is no need to prescribe emotional prefixes to criminal activity. Murder is murder regardless of motivation imo. Just more needless muddying of the waters.

Is the husband who kills his cheating wife a love crime? Is the kid who shoots up his school a depression crime? Please cut the fat and fuck off while youre at it lawmakers. This shit is one small step away from precrime thoughtcrime and that is not a good thing.
 
Not a hate crime since there was no violence involved.
 
Honestly, I don’t think some people (of any race) want a racist free world because they’ve been taught that racism is everywhere and to blame for all of their problems. When there isn’t enough racism to explain your problems away, fabrication is needed. What sucks is it ends up downplaying true racism.
 
It is a psychological disorder, a type of Munchausen syndrome. Very common after large highly publicized traumatic events.

9/11 gave us fictitious victems.

Then stolen valour from Iraq war vets.

Me Too fake rape cases.

I imagine a lot of people faked having coronavirus.

Now we see it with racism.


Iz normal.
 
vengeful said:
Not a hate crime since there was no violence involved.
Click to expand...

it was being investigated as a hate crime

Hate Crime: At the federal level, a crime motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
it was being investigated as a hate crime

Hate Crime: At the federal level, a crime motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.
Click to expand...
So putting on a flyer on a windshield is now illegal?
 
Similar reasons as to why someone would lie about being in some secret martial arts tournament, once upon a time: To manipulate others to gain for themselves.

In cases like this, however, the lie is dangerous, as it sparks real resentment within a populace, possibly leading to real violence.

Leftism is a cult, and Leftists are cult members. Faking "hate crimes" and spreading racist concepts, such as "white privilege" is their gospel.
 
Grave Buster said:
In a town near me, two people painted over a BLM mural in the road and are being charged with a hate crime.
Click to expand...
That's vandalism, you can't just paint over public property. This is just putting a removable sign under a windshield that you can just throw in the trash. Nothing permanently or even semi-permanently was changed.
 
What's happening is you're a partisan getting excited over a story.
Want me to post a bunch of right wing crazies staging things too?

People are trash and make up tons of shit. More at 10.
try using your critical thought more broadly instead of masturbating to mentally ill attention whore nobodies and get more worried about mentally ill attention whore somebodies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,401
Messages
57,093,714
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top