Another Fake Hate Crime Exposed - what's going on?

https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/10/tex...orted-racist-notes-placed-them-there-himself/
what's going on here? why are we seeing all these fake hate crimes?
do people want attention and are desperate to become victims?
its quite terrible because it now casts a doubt on all hate crimes as so many of them are turning out to be hoaxes
