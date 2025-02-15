Another Extreme Couture coach says Strickland was not paying Eric Nicksick properly which is why he went hard on him in interviews

Wouldn't be shocking - coaches/the camp typically get 10% of the purse; a ton of fighters that get that huge pay bump from $100K to $500K all of a sudden the idea of giving $50K to their coach instead of $10K seems an anathema.



Nicksick had Ngannou hook him up with millions after their boxing matches, so he knows what real fighter loyalty is (i.e. when the pay went up 20X for his fighter, it went up 20X for him as well).



Would any of us be shocked to find out that Strickland is getting stingy now that he's getting legit pay? Nicksick made it a point repeatedly of talking about "fighting only for money" so definitely felt like some subliminal messaging in there.



If your fighter puts on a shit performance that makes you look bad/incompetent and is stiffing you on your percentage, why not be the one to topple that house of cards on your terms? Shit is toppling inevitably based on the rumors/circumstances, better off you control the narrative so it doesn't sound like you are greedy asking for what they agreed to pay you to begin with.