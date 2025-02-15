  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Another Extreme Couture coach says Strickland was not paying Eric Nicksick properly which is why he went hard on him in interviews

I don't know the facts or what happened but I am going to side with this Nicksack guy, just because I believe anyone who grew up with the name Nicksack probably knows a lot about fighting and likely comes from generations of men who all have known and experienced fighting their whole childhoods at least.
 
I don't know the facts or what happened but I am going to side with this Nicksack guy, just because I believe anyone who grew up with the name Nicksack probably knows a lot about fighting and likely comes from generations of men who all have known and experienced fighting their whole childhoods at least.
Do you think that when he gets into an argument with someone, he says "Keep my name out of your mouth. Keep Nicksack out of your mouth!"
 
sean like a true maga ripping people off.
A selfish, disloyal, greedy, hateful, egotistic and racist coward?

okay-sounds-good.gif
 
Do you think that when he gets into an argument with someone, he says "Keep my name out of your mouth. Keep Nicksack out of your mouth!"
If that guy would have went to my high school I probably wouldn't know his first name because he would have been referred to exclusively as "Nutsack" or "Dicksack"
 
Nicksick isn't happy with pay so he comes out publicly by attacking Strickland execution of their gameplan ? That totally makes sense.
 
Such a bad look all around.

This doesn't make Nicksick look any better -- they're just trying to make Strickland look worse.

Nothing is elevated -- it's all just a gossip shitstorm of doom following a Loss.

And of course this interlocutor has a sales pitch, "If he (Nicksick) wants to come out and talk about it -- I hope he comes out on our show..."

X-Couture house starting to look like a Janky High-School Gym of immature Jock culture and cliques.
 
I don't think it's a coach
I think it's a fighter who was in the UFC during the Covid cards
 
Nicksick isn't happy with pay so he comes out publicly by attacking Strickland execution of their gameplan ? That totally makes sense.
I think the guy was trying to say that nicksick didn't feel bad going in on strickland for his gameplan because of prior issues with pay. So strickland already pissed him off and the bad performance was the final straw
 
I think the guy was trying to say that nicksick didn't feel bad going in on strickland for his gameplan because of prior issues with pay. So strickland already pissed him off and the bad performance was the final straw
Not a fan of Sean, but I think that's a pretty good way of getting rid of someone that he clearly couldn't trust.
 
If his harsh criticism is because of pay then I'm not a fan of it. What Nicksick said wasn't necessarily wrong tho lol
 
I didn't think Nicsick said anything that wasn't correct tbh.

Sean looked he was just there to collect a check, not to win. He basically just stood around most of the fight. Even in the final round, he didn't seem motivated at all to try and come out on top.
 
Wouldn't be shocking - coaches/the camp typically get 10% of the purse; a ton of fighters that get that huge pay bump from $100K to $500K all of a sudden the idea of giving $50K to their coach instead of $10K seems an anathema.

Nicksick had Ngannou hook him up with millions after their boxing matches, so he knows what real fighter loyalty is (i.e. when the pay went up 20X for his fighter, it went up 20X for him as well).

Would any of us be shocked to find out that Strickland is getting stingy now that he's getting legit pay? Nicksick made it a point repeatedly of talking about "fighting only for money" so definitely felt like some subliminal messaging in there.

If your fighter puts on a shit performance that makes you look bad/incompetent and is stiffing you on your percentage, why not be the one to topple that house of cards on your terms? Shit is toppling inevitably based on the rumors/circumstances, better off you control the narrative so it doesn't sound like you are greedy asking for what they agreed to pay you to begin with.
 
Prove up or Shut up.

Professional business with fighters, coaches, cornermen, trainers, agents, lawyers -- and Team Dana -- and courts and judges...

I mean -- let's open up the books, see the contracts.

If money is involved -- don't go half-assed with allegations. PROVE IT.
 
