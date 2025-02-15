Another Extreme Couture coach says Strickland was not paying Eric Nicksick properly which is why he went hard on him in interviews

Sean Chowdhury
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Oct 30, 2022
- Messages
- 973
- Reaction score
- 3,221
Do you think that when he gets into an argument with someone, he says "Keep my name out of your mouth. Keep Nicksack out of your mouth!"I don't know the facts or what happened but I am going to side with this Nicksack guy, just because I believe anyone who grew up with the name Nicksack probably knows a lot about fighting and likely comes from generations of men who all have known and experienced fighting their whole childhoods at least.
A selfish, disloyal, greedy, hateful, egotistic and racist coward?sean like a true maga ripping people off.
Do you think that when he gets into an argument with someone, he says "Keep my name out of your mouth. Keep Nicksack out of your mouth!"
I think the guy was trying to say that nicksick didn't feel bad going in on strickland for his gameplan because of prior issues with pay. So strickland already pissed him off and the bad performance was the final strawNicksick isn't happy with pay so he comes out publicly by attacking Strickland execution of their gameplan ? That totally makes sense.
Not a fan of Sean, but I think that's a pretty good way of getting rid of someone that he clearly couldn't trust.I think the guy was trying to say that nicksick didn't feel bad going in on strickland for his gameplan because of prior issues with pay. So strickland already pissed him off and the bad performance was the final straw
Nah fam bro jumped shipsean like a true maga ripping people off.