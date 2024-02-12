Another example why Jon Jones should never be considered the GOAT.

haj02 said:
Shined a brighter light on that bum comedian than he could have ever expected. Saint Jon has just blessed this man's career.
Thank you for continuing to spread the Gospel of Saint Jones

Always remember, The keys of the kingdom of God—the right and power of eternal presidency by which the earthly kingdom is governed—these keys, having first been revealed from heaven, are given by the spirit of revelation to each man who thoroughly studies the Gospel of Saint Jones. You can't earn your way into the eternal kingdom of God through changing and surrendering your life but the clear work of the Spirit in the life of one who is entering the kingdom is the work of repentance and surrender to God and studying the sacred scriptures of Saint Jones
 
These are not mutually exclusive. A fighter's personal life means nothing to their fight accomplishments. You can be a terrible person at home and still be undefeated 50-0 with 50 finishes.
 
Here's the thing: Jon Jones is the GOAT whether or not you or I like it. He's the greatest MMA fighter of all time, period.
 
He’s a dishonest lowlife. Turned down 300 while tackling rugby players in Australia. Yeah, ok.

1707758554344.gif
 
b00tysweat said:
being a friendly drunk means you aren't the GOAT at a competely seperate activity.

Tiger Woods gets drunk, guess he was never the GOAT of golf.
jack nicklaus has more majors
 
If it didn't happen in the cage, it has no bearing on GOAT discussion. Not sure if some of you are looking for the best fighter of all time or a long term partner to spend your life with.
 
