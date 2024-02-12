Another example why Jon Jones should never be considered the GOAT.

Underworld
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2002
- Messages
- 1,755
- Reaction score
- 282
Another reason why people should just look at the first page of threads before making another.
Media - Jon Jones Caught EXTREMELY Intoxicated Trying to Heckle at a Stand-up Comedy EventCTE is realforums.sherdog.com
Just doing my job, I love you too man.I hope a mod can brighten your day by deleting this post.... Thanks, we all love hall monitors.
Thank you for continuing to spread the Gospel of Saint JonesShined a brighter light on that bum comedian than he could have ever expected. Saint Jon has just blessed this man's career.
jack nicklaus has more majorsbeing a friendly drunk means you aren't the GOAT at a competely seperate activity.
Tiger Woods gets drunk, guess he was never the GOAT of golf.