DS7 said: Do you think the Hamas just woke up one day and decided man this is a boring day lets attack Israel? Click to expand...

No, I know it's an old conflict with many atrocities being committed on either side.And for the record I think it's complete bullshit that the Allied powers (mainly USA and UK) just arbitrarily decided to create a new nation for Jewish people where people were already living. No shit that was going to create some problems.However, at some point people should try to realize that the past cannot be changed and that this generation of Israelis have been born and raised there. They didn't choose shit, they're just trying to go about their lives. And they don't deserve to have said lives ended because the Palestinians don't like what went down before any of them were even born.I'm sure there's much more to it than that, but I believe Hamas's entire purpose is to eradicate Israel. That's obviously never going to happen and trying to do it is only going to get more of "their own people" (since human life only holds value to them if said humans worship the correct imaginary people) killed.