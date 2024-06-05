another Dirty Frank ish ish kish kish

Dirty Frank
SHERMANO
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2021
- Messages
- 10,110
- Reaction score
- 16,273
I'm a bit buzzed after celebrating this release, but heere goes.
EDIT: I forgot about the UFC tangent here. My drummer has actually done interviews with UFC fighters in the one or two UFC fight cards here in the country. He's a local comedian who goes by the persona of an Aussie "explorer" a la Steve Irwin.
EDIT: I forgot about the UFC tangent here. My drummer has actually done interviews with UFC fighters in the one or two UFC fight cards here in the country. He's a local comedian who goes by the persona of an Aussie "explorer" a la Steve Irwin.
Last edited: