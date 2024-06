another Dirty Frank ish ish kish kish

PhilMcCavity said: Is that the Filipino wrecking ball mark muñoz on the drums? Click to expand...

Looks like him! haha He's actually a well-known comedian here in PH.ACTUALLY, he's been in a few UFC events here as well, and has done one-on-one interviews with Ricardo Lamas, et al. And here he is with Lamas, BJ Penn, and the man himself, Mark Muñoz!Happens to be a good friend of mine and an awesome drummer too!Fuck, why did I forget about the UFC connection somehow