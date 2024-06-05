another Dirty Frank ish ish kish kish

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

I'm a bit buzzed after celebrating this release, but heere goes.



EDIT: I forgot about the UFC tangent here. My drummer has actually done interviews with UFC fighters in the one or two UFC fight cards here in the country. He's a local comedian who goes by the persona of an Aussie "explorer" a la Steve Irwin.
 
Also you posted this at 7:10am what are you doing “buzzed” at that time? You need to get off the sauce brah or even worse if you still up from the night before. I hope you don’t have the Colombian flu today.
 
Is that the Filipino wrecking ball mark muñoz on the drums?
Looks like him! haha He's actually a well-known comedian here in PH.
ACTUALLY, he's been in a few UFC events here as well, and has done one-on-one interviews with Ricardo Lamas, et al. And here he is with Lamas, BJ Penn, and the man himself, Mark Muñoz!



Happens to be a good friend of mine and an awesome drummer too!
Fuck, why did I forget about the UFC connection somehow
 
Also you posted this at 7:10am what are you doing “buzzed” at that time? You need to get off the sauce brah or even worse if you still up from the night before. I hope you don’t have the Colombian flu today.
Nope, it's near midnight here. I live in the hot jungles of SE Asia.
 
That’s awesome. There’s a lot of Filipinos here in Canada. Very nice people.
 
Like it, buddy, enjoyed the funk towards the end too!
 
