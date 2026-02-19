Politicians changing political allegiance happens in the US from time to time also. Sometimes it is big news, but most of the time it is a small blip on the political radar.It is interesting at how liberal Canada is becoming though. Our Canadian neither here in Florida often says Canada has become communist.An article I read this morning had mention that Canada and Europe might form a new pact in hopes of counting America. I wouldn't be surprised. Looks like the Trump efforts to corner China and their corrupt trade practices is not going to work, at least not worldwide.We've talked about the Trump administration’s desire for. It has everything to do withinfluence, andMeanwhile, the Europeans have doubled down on failed policies. So has Canada. And Canada, the European Union and Australia have, in recent weeks, talked up the idea ofwhere they could combine forces to become a "third pole," to match U.S. and China powers.They're missing a very important consideration: The world is already in(and they aren't one of the horses).As the CTO for Palantir has said, "the AI race is a."The winner will set standards, attract talent, and determine what technology gets embedded into governments and critical infrastructure. And that will mean the difference between AI thaty, or AI that(serving the interest of the Chinese Communist Party).As you can see in this chart, the race is very, very tight.And if we listen to the guy that runs the company that's in(Dario Amodei at Anthropic), this growth curve for model intelligence is— the AI is good enough to improve itself (and direct machines) such thatThis is why, at thein Paris last year, JD Vance rejected the EU's "global" AI agreement — because it would slow the innovation and hand to global leadership torch to China. Instead, he said partner with the U.S.“chain your nation to an authoritarian master” (i.e. China).