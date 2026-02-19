International Another Conservative crosses the floor to the Liberal Party. Liberals are defacto 1 seat away from a majority government

this is the 3rd floor crosser to move to the liberals in several months. the liberals won a minority government last spring but in canada people can just decide to move to another party any time they want and it's legal. corrupt as fuck and goes against democracy but they can do it.







 
Will this impact the current movement for Alberta to separate from Canadia, and join the US?
 
Politicians changing political allegiance happens in the US from time to time also. Sometimes it is big news, but most of the time it is a small blip on the political radar.

It is interesting at how liberal Canada is becoming though. Our Canadian neither here in Florida often says Canada has become communist.

An article I read this morning had mention that Canada and Europe might form a new pact in hopes of counting America. I wouldn't be surprised. Looks like the Trump efforts to corner China and their corrupt trade practices is not going to work, at least not worldwide.

www.billionairesportfolio.com

Latest – Billionaire's Portfolio

www.billionairesportfolio.com

We've talked about the Trump administration’s desire for change in Europe. It has everything to do with countering China’s influence, and restoring U.S./European alignment.



Meanwhile, the Europeans have doubled down on failed policies. So has Canada. And Canada, the European Union and Australia have, in recent weeks, talked up the idea of a new "global order" where they could combine forces to become a "third pole," to match U.S. and China powers.



They're missing a very important consideration: The world is already in a two horse race for AI supremacy (and they aren't one of the horses).



As the CTO for Palantir has said, "the AI race is a winner takes all."



The winner will set standards, attract talent, and determine what technology gets embedded into governments and critical infrastructure. And that will mean the difference between AI that serves humanity, or AI that controls humanity (serving the interest of the Chinese Communist Party).



As you can see in this chart, the race is very, very tight.



1771475071.jpg




And if we listen to the guy that runs the company that's in the lead(Dario Amodei at Anthropic), this growth curve for model intelligence is about to go vertical — the AI is good enough to improve itself (and direct machines) such that progress starts going vertical.



This is why, at the AI Action Summit in Paris last year, JD Vance rejected the EU's "global" AI agreement — because it would slow the innovation and hand to global leadership torch to China. Instead, he said partner with the U.S. or “chain your nation to an authoritarian master” (i.e. China).
 
Frank_Drebin said:
this is the 3rd floor crosser to move to the liberals in several months. the liberals won a minority government last spring but in canada people can just decide to move to another party any time they want and it's legal. corrupt as fuck and goes against democracy but they can do it.







Spoiler Alert: It's because Pierre Poilievre fucking sucks
 
I sure hope this gets us out of the rut we are in and absolute basement below the basement of virtually every economic measurement in the G7 used to measure a countries growth. I mean we know inflation is at the top and wages have stagnated for around a decade. This might do it!

People are running away from their upside down mortgages, plants closing, jobs going bye bye. Spending is up though! Accepting this floor crosser and promoting him to a secretarial role is above board. Yup, totally good.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
Will this impact the current movement for Alberta to separate from Canadia, and join the US?
This being an Alberta riding where the votes for conservative in the last election like doubled the combined votes for all other candidates means that this will likely push more people in the separation direction. Their federal candidate stabbed them in the back and joined the party fucking their province over.
 
Beechwood said:
Really good post. I’ve heard it’s a 3 horse race though with India. Know anything about that? Wouldn’t surprise me in the least. India is churning out tons of top tier tech talent today.
 
I don’t have X and don’t know what the rules are about posting videos, so you’ll have to search it, but Rosemary Barton (CBC Liberal bought cheerleader and host) was caught in a hot mic laughing and admitting that what she just claimed as the possible reasons for Jeneroux’s floor crossing are “just made up anyway”.

How low will the CBC go. Caught lying to their viewers and laughing about it. It’s all a lie. Corruption confirmed.
 
i don't know how the law works in canada, but if you're voted in for one party, and mid-mandate you switch parties, shouldn't you lose your mandate? you basically lost the authority that comes from the votes of the people when you betray their political orientation.
 
rikibobby said:
I don’t have X and don’t know what the rules are about posting videos, so you’ll have to search it, but Rosemary Barton (CBC Liberal bought cheerleader and host) was caught in a hot mic laughing and admitting that what she just claimed as the possible reasons for Jeneroux’s floor crossing are “just made up anyway”.

How low will the CBC go. Caught lying to their viewers and laughing about it. It’s all a lie. Corruption confirmed.
Yet boomers and other Lib's will still lap up the BS.
 
I have to think crossing the floor is a betrayal of your riding, wouldn't this be nuking your political career to help the others for a few years?
 
