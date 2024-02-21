GoldenWolf87
To be flying right now seems something of a nightmarish experience for some.
Another Boeing 757-200 makes emergency after parts of wings came apart midair.
The passenger couldn't wait to land.
Boeing 757-200 Makes Emergency Landing in US
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
"Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane," Clarke said in the video. "It came apart when we took off from San Francisco. And we're just about on the ground. Can't wait for this flight to be over."
United Airlines confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that there was "an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft" but did say what could have caused the damage.