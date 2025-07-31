  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Another black on white hate crime

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
24,618
Reaction score
29,272
This happened this past weekend, so about 4 days ago now, but it's not getting nearly enough attention.

The video shows a group of black people viciously beating a middle aged white man, then one of them punching a white woman unconscious who was trying to stop them.

A bunch of people standing around laughing about it and filming.

Funny how the mainstream media outlets are calling it "a brawl", this was nothing but a cowardly assault by a bunch of vile animals.

If the roles were reversed and it was a bunch of white people stomping a black man and sucker punching a black woman all the activists would be out here screaming how it's a hate crime and there would be riots on the streets, but here we are 4 days later and no real coverage, not even a sherdog thread about it until now..

 
Didn't you hear, a pretty white girl said she has good jeans / genes. That's what we should be upset about.
 
Zoolander said:
You're not going to mention why the guy was attacked?
Click to expand...
I have no idea why or how it started, but regardless of the reason you have half a dozen people stomping on one defenseless person, and punching out a female. Just vile sociopathic cowardly shit, none of those animals should be free to roam the streets ever again.
 
"But what about..."
 
Koro_11 said:
I have no idea why or how it started, but regardless of the reason you have half a dozen people stomping on one defenseless person, and punching out a female. Just vile sociopathic cowardly shit, none of those animals should be free to roam the streets ever again.
Click to expand...
I agree with you, but this was not unprovoked. I think that's important.
 
Zoolander said:
The violence started with the dude in white slapping the dude in red. Then it popped off.
Click to expand...
Do you think that was the starting point? He just walked up to him and slapped him, does that seem plausible to you?

If that did happen, wouldn’t the starting point pre date that with some other incident that led to the slap?
 
Koro_11 said:
Do you think that was the starting point? He just walked up to him and slapped him, does that seem plausible to you?

If that did happen, wouldn’t the starting point pre date that with some other incident that led to the slap?
Click to expand...
No, they were having a discussion before the slap. I just think it's important to note that it wasn't an innocent white man minding his own business who was suddenly attacked by a black mob as it's being reported in some places. The man who was beaten started the physical violence.

What happened to that woman is disgusting.
 
Zoolander said:
No, they were having a discussion before the slap. I just think it's important to note that it wasn't an innocent white man minding his own business who was suddenly attacked by a black mob as it's being reported in some places. The man who was beaten started the physical violence.
Click to expand...

And the woman?

And the two other white men sucker punched at the same “fight”?

lol pathetic
 
I don't know about the brawl in general. It could've easily been provoked by either side, and just escalated.

The little bitch who punched the woman should be drawn and quartered, though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,875
Messages
57,630,775
Members
175,782
Latest member
Othman

Share this page

Back
Top