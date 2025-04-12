Another attention whoring monologue about myself

I meassured myself today at the gym. Had a shit training though. Totally overtrained or circadian rythm swap to night sleep has ruined my sleep quality. One or the other or a combo. I think it´s the sleep. However did push 220 BP x 8 easily. Only thing I really did in this pathetic training. So my post smoke strength is back. Falling asleep early got me waking in mid night and sleepy during the day. Whatever just BS again. I meassured myself in 2023 when I joined this gym. Now basically 2 years later. Average maybe 5 workouts a month. Last month I did 16. This month thus far I only have 5, cause I was sick for 1 week, got a throat infection out of nowhere and headache. 2 workouts I felt like superman and could train super hard and long. 1 was when I got sick and in denial still went to the gym and canceled the session after 20 minutes. Workouts today and yesterday were pure shit due to sleep change. I decided to take back my sleep rythm. Now my sleep just doesn´t feel any deep and I weak up extremely early in the night and force myself to sleep again. Results however are ;



Weight 116 kg. Height 182 cm



Bodyfat - I went from 33.5% bf to 29.5%



Body Mass index 35.1 kg/m2



Basal Metabolic Rate 2476 cals



Phase Angle - from 6.6 to 7.1 For a real athlete I need to get closer to 8. But 7.1 is a good start.



Skeletal Muscle Mass 77.9 kg



Fat free Mass 81.9 kg



Body fat - 34.3 kg



So are bones calculated in the skeletal muscle mass ? I don´t get where the bones are considered in this weight.



Body water 57.5 L / 49.5% body water. It says this is low. Why ? Ok I googled it it´s cause of my high body fat.



Intra cellular water - 33.9 l

Extra Cellular Water - 23.6 l

No clue if this is good or what





Fat



Trunk - from 26 to 21.5 kg

Per Arm - 2 to 1.8 kg

Per Leg - 5 to 4.6 kg



Lean mass



Trunk - 41 to 42 kg

Per Arm - 5.5 to 5.35 kg

Per Leg - 14.15 to 14.6 kg



Muscles



Trunk - 39.2 to 40.2 kg

Per Arm . 4.75 to 5.5 kg

Per Leg - 13.35 to 13.8 kg



Visceral Fat rating - from 16 to 14 units. Whatever these units are.







I still don´t work or do school right now. Got next apointment on like 22 April. Perhaps have to do 3-4 months of school. September likely is the exam, it is than but I am 98% sure I am accepted to go for it. So bascially I fell into my habbit of day sleep and late awakeness. Those were deep sleeps and I could train well on it. Now with me swaping to normal sleep I had pretty unresting sleep. That being said I always end up having some bomb training where I do 2 hours and feel I could do a 3rd. Than followed by fatigue and shit training. Hard to say. I´m just gonna go sleep a tad later tonight and rest the sunday and try again on monday. I can´t figure out if I trained a bit too much or slept shit, probably both. Being old, almost 38 and having had bad sleep now is just hard to gauge how much I can do. I plan nothing and if I feel good I just train hard. Just frustrating when I see younger guys on social media do their 2 x daily workouts or more. I can´t even do 5 x a week without something going wrong. Part of it is doing heavy excercises, going hard on bag work and being heavy. And old.





Thoughts, opinions, comments, suggestions are welcomed. Hope this was entertaining. I did all this testing for free at this gym I´m at. Might as well meassure a bit since it´s free and I can do it solo without help. It´s just some scale with handels you grab that scan you. Barefoot. Most interesting is the phase angle. I google atlhetes got well over 7. Regulars have between 5 and 7. I am eager to go above 7. Huge factor is getting my body fat down. Also been struggling a bit with smoking. I quit it. I just smoke if I see my close friend who is a smoker. 3 days ago smoked 7 red malboros off him and got sick form it. Today just smoked 2. Actually he is going to Kosovo in just a few days. So perhaps I can finaly totally stop. I haven´t bought a pack since I stopped almost a month ago. I did once when I was with him , smoked 5 and gave him the pack. If I don´t drink coffe with a smoker I don´t smoke. I might have smoked once a week like 3 cigs or something. Basicaly also 10 days without but also 2x in 1 week. Only trigger is being with friends who smoke and knowing I can just take one.



When I stopped it was also very hard on my ego.I got nicotin withdrawl sick so to say and my bench went from 110 kg x 7 to 90 x 7 within 3 days. No joke. I struggled with 90 kg as hard as with 110 kg. Just from stopping smoking. Now my strength feels normal again. Just my sleep been shit. My circadiam rythm is total night wolf. This obviously doesn´t work for school and work and everyday life.



That´s all for now.