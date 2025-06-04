PBAC
I enjoy these games. However, one thing that really gets me is when a battle starts and I nominate my vantage point but then the computer never engages. It just holds its army in place indefintely forcing me to break location rendering my start positions totally pointless. I try to play stratigically but it usually end have to smash them from different fronts. The CPU will just wait the whole thing out even playing on a faster speed. I don't get the feeling that my 3 untils are going to outstrategise 5 units. They wil eventually just crash into each other and the stronger force wins. The cpu won't go up hills and if you pick a high vantage point for archer they will just stay out of the way.