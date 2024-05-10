Elections Ann Coulter: Vivek I would never vote for you because you're Indian

Hog-train

Hog-train

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
9,859
Reaction score
8,195
I always thought Ann Coulter was just pandering to her white base with some of the off the wall shit she says and playing a character. Kind of like Colby Covington.

But nah - I really think this is what she genuinely thinks. She's just straight up racist 😂

Vivek is born in Ohio, yet she can't vote for him because of his skin color? Also shits on Catholics and basically says WASPY Protestants are the master race and should be the only Presidents.

Timestamped where she says the Indian stuff

 
Yeah that WASP racism is something you really got to see to believe otherwise you just assume people are making it up.
 
typical but not surprised.....
But im the troublesome race baiter right LOL yeah ok.
they say dont be WOKE but behind closed doors politicians policemen firefighters
doctors judges have a mentality like ann coulter.
which eventually leads to people of color dying or being negatively effected.....


anyway credit to ann for having the balls to say the quiet part out loud.
which to be honest NOBODY is surprised.
cant wait to see how they try to spin this one....
oh and Vivek
Vivek is such a bitch, no pushback at all Vivek? Coward....
 
