I always thought Ann Coulter was just pandering to her white base with some of the off the wall shit she says and playing a character. Kind of like Colby Covington.But nah - I really think this is what she genuinely thinks. She's just straight up racistVivek is born in Ohio, yet she can't vote for him because of his skin color? Also shits on Catholics and basically says WASPY Protestants are the master race and should be the only Presidents.Timestamped where she says the Indian stuff