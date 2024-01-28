Crime Ann coulter right after all

cincymma79

Yeah, that was in 2018. 3 years into the "surge to the border" administration, it's actually probably 30-35 million, so about 10% of the people in the country are illegals.

I don't know who actually believed them when they claimed it was a stagnant 11 million for like 20 years.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
lol @ 10% of the country being illegal immigrants.
you guys have lost the plot, seriously, if you're not doing something about it.
While not the ideal plan, I can live with throwing them all in those "virtuous" sanctuary cities until Biden is out of office. The Dems there who either rode the fence on this issue or outright supported this horseshit are having a lot of buyers' remorse right now.

Of course, the soyboys will continue to support it because they were told to do so and doing what they're told is the only thing they're good at.
 
Alright, I started the video at 3 min, made it 51 seconds, and already see numerous problems.

She appears to be claiming 30 million at that time, and that video is from June 2015. She also says she got the stats from Bear Stearns analysts. Bear Stearns died in 2008. The Yale article, which is from later than 2015, says it may be as high as 22 million. This is still not 30 million.
 
cincymma79 said:
New study shows her claim on bill maher was correct, there are over 20 million illegal immigrants

insights.som.yale.edu

Yale Study Finds Twice as Many Undocumented Immigrants as Previous Estimates

New research suggests that the population of undocumented immigrants in the United States may be 22 million, nearly twice what has been believed.
insights.som.yale.edu insights.som.yale.edu

I’ll try and find the original video
The study is from 2018. Do you have the right link? That study is notoriously faulty as is.
 
She said it was closer to 20 million like 15 years ago. It’s likely well over 30 million now.

It’s funny how they have kept with the 12 million number since the 90’s lol
 
Staph infection said:
We want our borders protected and our citizens taken care of before illegals.
So that means mass murder at the border? Literally what an inhumane monstrous thing to want women and children killed just for looking for a better life. Absolutely disgusting.
 
James Eagle said:
I want a secure border

You want uncheck mass immigration? You realize these are not good people , right? People on the FBI known terrorist list , right?
I don’t want dead women and children at the border because they are looking for a better life because I’m not a monster.
The fact you think there is no in between means you have the brain of a Neanderthal and probably shouldn’t have the right to vote. Get help
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
I don’t want dead women and children at the border because they are looking for a better life because I’m not a monster.
The fact you think there is no in between means you have the brain of a Neanderthal and probably shouldn’t have the right to vote. Get help
Show me women and children

These are all military aged men you goof
 
