Ankalev snaps Poatan in half nevermind Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones

Get your story right tho, looks like Anklaev declined it, then asked for a fight in the middle east...
 
Alex going into HOF, Khalil biggest issue has always bee mental and not physical.
 
You can say Khalil fought decent but he had no business being in there.

He’s a 3 round, one dimensional fighter.

Dana is spoon feeding Alex right now.

How do you reward the #8 ranked guy coming off a PED suspension with a title fight??
 
Jan already made Ankalaev cry. Bro hasn’t beat a single elite fighter in his career lol.

If Ankalaev does not keep him in the ground he gets KTFOed.. we are talking about the guy who panicwrestler against Jan.
 
I was surprised Poatan didnt finish him early, Khalil looked amazing for the first three rounds. I became a bigger fan of Khalil after tonight.

I think Poatan is still a nightmare matchup for anyone that doesn't mix it up. If Rountree had any sort of serviceable grappling, he probably wins this fight by mixing it up and going for a TD anytime that Alex started working him,

Really fun fight tho. Delivered for me.
 
If Rountree attempted to grapple in Utah, he would’ve gassed in the first.
 
Ank has on paper all the advantages against alex in the mixing of martial arts.

But he seriously lacks fight IQ.
 
