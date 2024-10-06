Ankalev snaps Poatan in half nevermind Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones

I was surprised Poatan didnt finish him early, Khalil looked amazing for the first three rounds. I became a bigger fan of Khalil after tonight.



I think Poatan is still a nightmare matchup for anyone that doesn't mix it up. If Rountree had any sort of serviceable grappling, he probably wins this fight by mixing it up and going for a TD anytime that Alex started working him,



Really fun fight tho. Delivered for me.