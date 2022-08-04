  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ankalaev's wicked GNP

HHJ

HHJ

#AnkSquad #OwlSquad #HootHoot
Doesnt even need to have much distance,or have the guy hurt ahead of time. He just wallops the everloving bejeezus out of guys. Very Fedor-esque Joe.

(timestamped)


 
Isn't he on a 9-fight winning streak in the UFC? Why are the examples from the regional circuit?
 
Did you dump Jiri? You on the Ankalaev train now?
 
HHJ said:
Why's your momma on the regional circuit?
200w.gif
 
HHJ said:
Nope. I know this is a rough concept for some but it is apparently possible to be a fan of more than one fighter at a time.
No I get the concept. It was just a question.
 
HHJ said:
Gotcha. I've been a fan of both of them on the come up. Good to see them come this far
Me too. They're both young fighters relatively. Jiri 29 and Ank 30. I'm looking forward to seeing these two fight for the next few years.
 
@KazDibiase can you gif some of these? Esp the second one.
 
He got his Master of Combat Sambo from Fedor. Def some similarities. He nuked Prachnio and Ion's face just devastating accuracy


ConsiderateRapidCattle-size_restricted.gif
 
