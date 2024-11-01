Ankalaev: 'We are ready to fight Poatan at UFC 310, but we're not sure he wants it'

Ank said this before and ducked the fight for 300. I don't believe him, he had never taken a short notice fights in his career.

"Of course I'm ready for UFC 300 I just need the call"
LMAO the Ank dorks are going to feel so fucking embarrassed once all this is said and through, they'll join the ranks of the "Todd Duffee is going to destroy HW" guys in terms of being marks.
 
Ank said this before and ducked the fight for 300. I don't believe him, he had never taken a short notice fights in his career.

"Of course I'm ready for UFC 300 I just need the call"
LMAO the Ank dorks are going to feel so fucking embarrassed once all this is said and through, they'll join the ranks of the "Todd Duffee is going to destroy HW" guys in terms of being marks.
Didn’t realise he actually said that about 300.
 
Didn’t realise he actually said that about 300.
Yes, months in advance. You're not the only one, every ankalaev "fan" somehow conveniently forgets this too.
Guess he must have forgotten to check his calendar for Ramadan, but I've been told over and over that he definitely didn't duck even though you can see him here calling for the fight 6 months in advance.
🦆
 
Ank said this before and ducked the fight for 300. I don't believe him, he had never taken a short notice fights in his career.

"Of course I'm ready for UFC 300 I just need the call"
LMAO the Ank dorks are going to feel so fucking embarrassed once all this is said and through, they'll join the ranks of the "Todd Duffee is going to destroy HW" guys in terms of being marks.
You've said this before and keep ignoring the fact 300 was during Ramadan. And you try to cite Ank's words and their timing...ignoring the fact Ank has called Alex out in Vegas, NYC, or anywhere. It's only whatever even partially fits your dumbass child narrative that you gurgle.

Islam is no duck and he also turned down 300. Shavkat is no duck and I've heard he also turned down 300 (vs Leon for the title no less!)

You have to get a better line. It's the same 7 idiots that are going to hawk tuah likes all over your post but at some point you have to decide if you're a fucking dumbass child, or if you want to karate forum like a little less of a bitch. Your move champ.
 
After the year that Poatan just had with all these crazy last notice fights while injured. Even hinting that he's scared or whatever - is insanely insulting. Boo this man!
 
You've said this before and keep ignoring the fact 300 was during Ramadan.
Islam is no duck and he also turned down 300. Shavkat is no duck and I've heard he also turned down 300 (vs Leon for the title no less!)

You have to get a better line. It's the same 7 idiots that are going to hawk tuah likes all over your post but at some point you have to decide if you're a fucking dumbass child, or if you want to karate forum like a little less of a bitch. Your move champ.
People have brought up Ramadan and I've listed multiple Christian fasts and one Hindu fast, all of which are at least 10 days longer than Ramadan. No one had a built in month long excuse to not fight until Team Khabib hit the scene, Muslim fighters existed before during Ramadan, broski.

That is a video of Ankalaev openly saying he was ready for a fight at 300, which he fucking knew was during Ramadan, months in advance. Shavkat never called for a shot at 300. Why? He knew it was fucking Ramadan, retard.

When it comes to any personal quibble you seem to have with me, you can handle it like a man with an actual counterargument based on facts, or you can take the "I guess I'll just bitch with no point" feminine road you're currently taking, champ.
 
Too much has been said about this fight to make it short notice. Expectations are too high.

Let them have a proper training camp and fight early 2025 so there will be no excuses.
 
You've said this before and keep ignoring the fact 300 was during Ramadan. And you try to cite Ank's words and their timing...ignoring the fact Ank has called Alex out in Vegas, NYC, or anywhere. It's only whatever even partially fits your dumbass child narrative that you gurgle.

Islam is no duck and he also turned down 300. Shavkat is no duck and I've heard he also turned down 300 (vs Leon for the title no less!)

You have to get a better line. It's the same 7 idiots that are going to hawk tuah likes all over your post but at some point you have to decide if you're a fucking dumbass child, or if you want to karate forum like a little less of a bitch. Your move champ.
Super weird extra with animosity
 
People have brought up Ramadan and I've listed multiple Christian fasts and one Hindu fast, all of which are at least 10 days longer than Ramadan.
This completely irrelevant unless you have examples of Christian/Hindu fighters discussing these fasts. Afaik muslim fighters are the only ones who are very devoted to their religious practices like Ramadan.
 
You've said this before and keep ignoring the fact 300 was during Ramadan. And you try to cite Ank's words and their timing...ignoring the fact Ank has called Alex out in Vegas, NYC, or anywhere. It's only whatever even partially fits your dumbass child narrative that you gurgle.

Islam is no duck and he also turned down 300. Shavkat is no duck and I've heard he also turned down 300 (vs Leon for the title no less!)

You have to get a better line. It's the same 7 idiots that are going to hawk tuah likes all over your post but at some point you have to decide if you're a fucking dumbass child, or if you want to karate forum like a little less of a bitch. Your move champ.
This response hitting a nerve kinda proves he has a point, UFC 300 was going to be during Ramadan when he was asked.

Had he cited there and then he wouldn’t accept due to Ramadan he probably would never have been approached.

He obviously said it for show thinking he wouldn’t get asked anyway and it backfired.
 
Poatan after the last fight spoke clearly about illness and injuries in camp, a very difficult preparation, general burnout and needing some recovery time off after a super intense 2024 … it would be foolish to fight again so soon, no matter the money on the table (he made plenty in the last couple of years anyway).

Glad he’ll wait and recuperate fully before the next fight.
 
This completely irrelevant unless you have examples of Christian/Hindu fighters discussing these fasts. Afaik muslim fighters are the only ones who are very devoted to their religious practices like Ramadan.
Every devout Christian at my gym and every one that I've ever trained with takes those fasts just as seriously as Muslim fighters take theirs, I've had numbers of both in multiple gyms (i have never trained with a Hindu, found their fast online.)

The issue isn't isn't that Christian or Hindu fighters aren't talking about these fasts, it's that they aren't using them as built in excuses.

This response hitting a nerve kinda proves he has a point, UFC 300 was going to be during Ramadan when he was asked.

Had he cited there and then he wouldn’t accept due to Ramadan he probably would never have been approached.

He obviously said it for show thinking he wouldn’t get asked anyway and it backfired.
Precisely this. They can't handle the truth.
I didn't say anything about Islam or Shavkat, as neither of them loudly and foolishly proclaimed they'd take a fight at 300 months beforehand. They didn't duck anyone. Ankalaev most certainly ducked Poatan at 300 because it was short notice, and Ramadan was the excuse.
 
Not the best timing for Alex to take this fight considering he's fought 3 times in 7 months. Not the best for Ankalaev either. I think both guys should take it easy and wait till next year.
 
