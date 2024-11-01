Ankalaev: 'We are ready to fight Poatan at UFC 310, but we're not sure he wants it'

Ank said this before and ducked the fight for 300. I don't believe him, he had never taken a short notice fights in his career.
"Of course I'm ready for UFC 300 I just need the call"
LMAO the Ank dorks are going to feel so fucking embarrassed once all this is said and through, they'll join the ranks of the "Todd Duffee is going to destroy HW" guys in terms of being marks.
Yes, months in advance. You're not the only one, every ankalaev "fan" somehow conveniently forgets this too.Didn’t realise he actually said that about 300.
People have brought up Ramadan and I've listed multiple Christian fasts and one Hindu fast, all of which are at least 10 days longer than Ramadan. No one had a built in month long excuse to not fight until Team Khabib hit the scene, Muslim fighters existed before during Ramadan, broski.You've said this before and keep ignoring the fact 300 was during Ramadan.
Islam is no duck and he also turned down 300. Shavkat is no duck and I've heard he also turned down 300 (vs Leon for the title no less!)
You have to get a better line. It's the same 7 idiots that are going to hawk tuah likes all over your post but at some point you have to decide if you're a fucking dumbass child, or if you want to karate forum like a little less of a bitch. Your move champ.
Super weird extra with animosityYou've said this before and keep ignoring the fact 300 was during Ramadan. And you try to cite Ank's words and their timing...ignoring the fact Ank has called Alex out in Vegas, NYC, or anywhere. It's only whatever even partially fits your dumbass child narrative that you gurgle.
This completely irrelevant unless you have examples of Christian/Hindu fighters discussing these fasts. Afaik muslim fighters are the only ones who are very devoted to their religious practices like Ramadan.People have brought up Ramadan and I've listed multiple Christian fasts and one Hindu fast, all of which are at least 10 days longer than Ramadan.
Every devout Christian at my gym and every one that I've ever trained with takes those fasts just as seriously as Muslim fighters take theirs, I've had numbers of both in multiple gyms (i have never trained with a Hindu, found their fast online.)This completely irrelevant unless you have examples of Christian/Hindu fighters discussing these fasts. Afaik muslim fighters are the only ones who are very devoted to their religious practices like Ramadan.
Precisely this. They can't handle the truth.This response hitting a nerve kinda proves he has a point, UFC 300 was going to be during Ramadan when he was asked.
Had he cited there and then he wouldn’t accept due to Ramadan he probably would never have been approached.
He obviously said it for show thinking he wouldn’t get asked anyway and it backfired.