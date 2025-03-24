Ankalaev wants a new date for round 6 with Alex — he said no Vaseline this time

Doesn't matter. It's Ankalaev's platform, he and Ali posted pictures together with the belt. Ankalaev doesn't need to be totally stoic, it'd be refreshing to have someone more playful and troll in a funny way like this rather than just super formal.Pretty sure it's Ali.
Ank isn't like that. He's a reserved person which might not be your cup of tea, but we know he's real and doesn't feel the need to put on a fake persona.
Because he doesn't speak English. That's different than him using translator or him talking to Ali what to write, which Ankalaev said was often how he posted
Soo.... what are you getting at then?
He obviously meant no Vaseline as in saying Alex looked slippery and that's why he said it was difficult to wrestle him. Which isn't true btw, he was clinching and hugging for the 4th round 90% and the final minute of the last round... Of course they will be sweating a lot... They both were very tired after the fight (first fight that goes the five rounds in which both Alex and Ankalalev were both very tired after)... It's sweat. He is making fun saying Alex was putting Vaseline on his body to make it more difficult to hold him effectively... But the "in between rounds doctors" put Vaseline on both fighters to avoid cuts, which also goes to their body a little, perhaps.
If anything, he is trying to stir up interest and talking a bit of trash which is what you want.
Yeah, I mean, most of what Ankalaev says on X, I like.
Doesn't make much sense to me, but okay.Yeah, I mean, most of what Ankalaev says on X, I like.