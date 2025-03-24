Ankalaev wants a new date for round 6 with Alex — he said no Vaseline this time

He obviously meant no Vaseline as in saying Alex looked slippery and that's why he said it was difficult to wrestle him. Which isn't true btw, he was clinching and hugging for the 4th round 90% and the final minute of the last round... Of course they will be sweating a lot... They both were very tired after the fight (first fight that goes the five rounds in which both Alex and Ankalalev were both very tired after)... It's sweat. He is making fun saying Alex was putting Vaseline on his body to make it more difficult to hold him effectively... But the "in between rounds doctors" put Vaseline on both fighters to avoid cuts, which also goes to their body a little, perhaps.