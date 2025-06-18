Ankalaev vs JJ > Ngannou vs JJ

Like, who do you think would be a bigger challenge? Because I really believe Ankalaev has more chances going to HW and fighting JJ than Ngannou...

Ankalaev had teased before the Stipe fight via X that he'd go to HW instead of Alex and beat JJ. Anyways, I think Ankalaev has more of a chance than Ngannou...
 
If Jon is too afraid to face an actual HW who is holding the Interim HW title because he isn't a big enough name, paycheck and notch on his Legacy then fighting Ank who nobody that isn't a hardcore has any idea who he is will certainly not happen. The UFC agreeing to co promote with the PFL is more likely then Dana booking Jon against Ank.
 
No, JJ agreed to the fight. And you are late, he beat Tom. Inform yourself 😂

It was a high level fight tho, likely the best HW fight. Tho no controversies and it was clearer than JJ vs Gus 1 and Reyes. He was never afraid... 6 months = November + 6 months = May card... Chicago. In which JJ posted later memes trolling Tom by drinking a coconut and Tom was anxious, raising petitions to strip JJ. JJ beat the one you said he was ducking and there is nothing that changes that.
 
