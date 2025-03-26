Ankalaev said Alex in on a different level

According to BloodyElbow and other sports news, Ankalaev has not just written it, but he has also talked to him team about it. He said that he wants to face Alex when he takes more of a rest if they feel that his body is getting pushed too far by fighting constantly even when sick. He said until Alex he can take on whoever they want him to fight against. Ankalaev stated that he has seen all the ones from his division fighting, watched the last fight between Jan and Ulberg, watched the other contenders and he feels Alex is on a different level than all of the other ones... Noticing that even more clear after they fought, that their levels aren't near to Alex Pereira's. He said that whether he faces Pereira now in August or after some time, facing someone else first, he still wants to have another fight against Alex.
 
I think Jiri will be a trickier matchup for him than Alex
 
biggest payday
lmfao at idi0ts who believe ankalev was
trying to duck the biggest payday a lifechanging money fighting alex before
seriously
 
orca said:
biggest payday
lmfao at idi0ts who believe ankalev was
trying to duck the biggest payday a lifechanging money fighting alex before
seriously
Click to expand...
seriously thinking of putting @orca on ignore cause these unhinged random ramblings kinda make me laugh but I also feel whatever braincells I have left straight up melt away when reading bro’s posts

it’s like a special ed kid attempting to write haikus but not wanting to stick to the format
 
