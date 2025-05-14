Ankalaev gets asked if he prefers Alex or JJ

Luffy
Reporter : would you rather fight Alex or Jon Jones?
Ankalaev : hmm that's tough to choose, both are delicious desserts haha. But Pereira interests me more, he's in my division.
When asked if he thinks he could defeat JJ, Big Ank said : "well, this I could, I would... If we were on the same division and era, like, if I were as I am now, vs the Jon Jones who was younger and the champion in LHW, yes, I think I would defeat him. Why not? "
