Ankalaev gets asked if he prefers Alex or JJ

Reporter : would you rather fight Alex or Jon Jones?

Ankalaev : hmm that's tough to choose, both are delicious desserts haha. But Pereira interests me more, he's in my division.

When asked if he thinks he could defeat JJ, Big Ank said : "well, this I could, I would... If we were on the same division and era, like, if I were as I am now, vs the Jon Jones who was younger and the champion in LHW, yes, I think I would defeat him. Why not? "

 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Remember a year ago when people said Ank had boring personality? He’s been dishing out good smack talk prior to ufc 313 till now.
 
