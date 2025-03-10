  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Ankalaev FIRES @ Khalil "Bum Tree" - "FRAUD" Jiri & "Big CHEATER" Jones

I know it's more than likely Ali, but looks like Ank is going full-villian mode lol

Thoughts?




ThaiSexPills said:
I would pay a lot of money to see Khalil humble this guy. Doubt he could but I wish. I’m hoping it happens soon, he’s insufferable already.
Dog, Khalil would get outpointed with ease in a best case scenario.
RoyJonesJr said:
Jiri vs Ank will be huge
Hope that one is next, Ank is capable of throwing heat and scoring highlight reels but he needs an opponent to force him to do that, and Jiri is that guy. Pereira should have been that also, but he was content with letting Ank dictate the pace and terms of each exchange.
 
Ank had 13 take down attempts against Alex and got zero.

He should shut his mouth Jones would take the clown down and embarrass him.

Clearly Alex wasn’t himself in that fight and only Alex and his team know what was going on. Let’s see what happens but I could see Alex beating Ank in the rematch once he lets his hands go.

Alex didn’t throw as much as he usually does but the striking Stats were still very close.

Champ will come back stronger and hungrier.
 
FEBAdsJXwAMfpDq.jpg
 
Why so hostile against Jiri?

Even if it's Ali these words represent Big Ank and Big Ank need to take responsibility for them so there's no "It's just Ali" excuse here imo.
 
Embarrassing stuff this. You just became the champion.

I know it's that rat Ali, but man up and take control of your acc.
 
These fucking guys don’t have a humble bone in their bodies.

And idgaf if it’s actually Ali. Any man that allows another man to talk shit about other people while posting on their account. Is a bitch of the highest order.
 
Jiri should be next. Ank is boring as fuck but he'd be forced to finish Jiri or be drowned.
 
