Dog, Khalil would get outpointed with ease in a best case scenario.I would pay a lot of money to see Khalil humble this guy. Doubt he could but I wish. I’m hoping it happens soon, he’s insufferable already.
Hope that one is next, Ank is capable of throwing heat and scoring highlight reels but he needs an opponent to force him to do that, and Jiri is that guy. Pereira should have been that also, but he was content with letting Ank dictate the pace and terms of each exchange.
Yeah and it likely would deliver, unlike this Poatan match. Jiri doesn't give a fuck who he's fighting, he comes to bang, live or die by the sword.
It'd also have that Slavic vs Russian rivalry as well.Yeah and it likely would deliver, unlike this Poatan match. Jiri doesn't give a fuck who he's fighting, he comes to bang, live or die by the sword.
Exactly, none of these words are coming from Ank. He would never say any of this. His manager (Ali) can't shut up.