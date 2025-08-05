Ankalaev falling asleep and rooting for Jamal Hill

Luffy
It was interesting... Ankalaev out of nothing started to pick on Khalil Rountree and compliment Hill. As soon as he won the fight vs Alex, he said "Khalil Bum Tree all sad that his dad lost the fight, let's go Jamal, beat him up next!!" like one week after his fight vs Alex Pereira. Khalil was in the crowd with his head hanging low sad because Pereira lost and Ankalaev took a screenshot and posted that.
Lol at those random messages. I mean, "random"... That fight between Rountree and Hill WAS weird anyways. No crowd, empty arena... A weird feeling. Seems like Jamahal Hill had a huge beef with Khalil as he said "there will be blood" in the face off, Khalil just looked at him with a stone face, all stoic, not saying a word...
