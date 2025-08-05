  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ankalaev falling asleep and rooting for Jamal Hill

Luffy

Luffy

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
2,340
Reaction score
1,577
It was interesting... Ankalaev out of nothing started to pick on Khalil Rountree and compliment Hill. As soon as he won the fight vs Alex, he said "Khalil Bum Tree all sad that his dad lost the fight, let's go Jamal, beat him up next!!" like one week after his fight vs Alex Pereira. Khalil was in the crowd with his head hanging low sad because Pereira lost and Ankalaev took a screenshot and posted that.

IMG_20250805_023120.jpgIMG_20250805_023156.jpgIMG_20250805_023214.jpg


Lol at those random messages. I mean, "random"... That fight between Rountree and Hill WAS weird anyways. No crowd, empty arena... A weird feeling. Seems like Jamahal Hill had a huge beef with Khalil as he said "there will be blood" in the face off, Khalil just looked at him with a stone face, all stoic, not saying a word...
 
If you know, then you know...



































1000_F_126169783_ge0xcF69LPnu4wYaiMJZH0S4sWugNEvt.jpg
 
