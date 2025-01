Well if they actually GIVE Khamzat the damn title shot, then him. Easily. But the fucks there keep taking it away from him despite promising it to him over and over. I think we're on like 3, maybe 4, promises, and no actual title shots. Sickening.



I think Shavkat is #2. He's gonna beat Belal.



Ankalaev is gonna lose to Pootine.