Ankalaev barely took any damage

1000021119.jpg


The special, controlled power punching from angles, nullified Poatan

Who stood there the whole time with his hands in the hook position, but couldn't land on Ank - the master of combat, all the way from Dagestan
 
Alot of Anks fights seem to go like this, his opponents can't touch him and if they try to attack they get counterstruck. So they go on the defensive but then Ank doesn't give them any opportunities either and just eases his way into a decision victory.

Alex shouldn't complain about being held against the fence.. that definitely wasn't the reason he lost.
 
Yeah it was a timid fight all around Ankalaev didn't deal out any damage either. There were a handful of clean headshots in round 2 then nothing. He had to wall and lay on Alex in round 4&5.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
alex did a leon edwards impression and showed up with a circle and leg kick gameplan, landed almost no good shots in the fight other than the headkick in round 5
Alex's corner: "just keep leg kicking him"

Me:

anything-else-william-murdoch.gif
 
RichardHarrow said:
View attachment 1085949

These red marks are his native colors right?
Omg your right he's bleeding everywhere and his eyes are falling out.

You must be new to fighting saying a little rosey spot IS REALLY DAMAGE.
The Ankalaev with his hands up photo shows more redness even. But you can't see that I guess. Why don't you post a close up of him.
 
TRUS8888 said:
If Alex gets the rematch and wants to win, he's gonna have to come in with a game plan much reliant on his boxing. He's got the skills and power in his game, just gotta go for it. He's gonna have to take the fight to Ankalaev.
 
The calf kicks never crippled Ankalaev like they were supposed to. I would say Pereira hesitated to throw punches more than Ankalaev switching stances. Both are reaponses for their opponent's weapons.
 
TRUS8888 said:
Yup
 
Nor did his opponent. The "fight" sucked and if this becomes the norm - as it increasingly is - there'll be nobody watching
 
