Ankalaev barely took any damage

Yeah it was a timid fight all around Ankalaev didn't deal out any damage either. There were a handful of clean headshots in round 2 then nothing. He had to wall and lay on Alex in round 4&5.
alex did a leon edwards impression and showed up with a circle and leg kick gameplan, landed almost no good shots in the fight other than the headkick in round 5
Alot of Anks fights seem to go like this, his opponents can't touch him and if they try to attack they get counterstruck. So they go on the defensive but then Ank doesn't give them any opportunities either and just eases his way into a decision victory.
Alex shouldn't complain about being held against the fence.. that definitely wasn't the reason he lost.
Alex wanted to fight Uysk in boxing lol
Well, of course. Mma guys fighting boxers at boxing is basically agreeing to get humiliated on TV for a bag of money.Alex wanted to fight Uysk in boxing lol
No, Usyk wanted to fight Alex in boxing. Alex just went along with it after being called out by Usyk.
Imagine how that would’ve went
Poatan hardly took any damageView attachment 1085945
The special, controlled power punching from angles, nullified Poatan
Who stood there the whole time with his hands in the hook position, but couldn't land on Ank - the master of combat, all the way from Dagestan
