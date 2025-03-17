Ankalaev and DDP make quite a contrast

Human Bass
Ankalaev is all about fundamentals. Solid striking, solid wrestling, does nothing weird, keep it simple and safe.
While DDP has no fundamentals, moves in a way like there is a little alien insiding struggling to understand human biomechanics while pulling random levers, yet it works somehow.
And there is a non-zero chance of they facing each other. It would be a very peculiar fight.
