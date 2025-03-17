  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ankalaev and DDP make quite a contrast

Ankalaev is all about fundamentals. Solid striking, solid wrestling, does nothing weird, keep it simple and safe.

While DDP has no fundamentals, moves in a way like there is a little alien insiding struggling to understand human biomechanics while pulling random levers, yet it works somehow.

And there is a non-zero chance of they facing each other. It would be a very peculiar fight.
 
DDP vs. Jiri would be better and far more "peculiar", as you say. Jiri needs to win the belt back first, though.
 
DDP vs. Jiri would be better and far more "peculiar", as you say. Jiri needs to win the belt back first, though.
I just cant see Jiri beating Ank. Hill landed a lot on him, and Ank is much better than him.
 
