  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ank will be Koed stiff and blame Ramadan

I respect him for doing it, and I am no fan. Can't help but feel it's a case of the UFC protecting an asset
 
We gonna find out soon.

<{JustBleed}>


After all the back and forth and social media bullshit, let's hope we get a DECISIVE outcome.

As I have said before, may the best man win and the second best man get knocked spark the fuck out.
 
Who is or what is an Ank? I really need to catch up with modern mma. Or not
 
Look I don’t like Ank even a little bit. But it’s wild the amount of people thinking this fight is a forgone conclusion.
Pereira is going to be 38 this year…let that sink in. After a career and then some of combat sports mileage. The amount of people writing Ank off better be very confident in their bets. Because this has the smell of upset all over it..

And I’m rooting for Poatan
 
Alex will be knocked out with ground and pound and Alex fans will be prescribed extra strength copium.
 
khabib-smesh.gif
 
Either way there’s going to be some meltdowns. Just hoping for a good fight, should be funny to see either way.
 
It is so utterly OBVIOUS that 90+% of SD, are ignorant.

There is quite literally

NOTHING that says Muslims HAVE to fast, etc, during the specific days allotted to Ramadan in any given year.

They CAN SUBSTITUTE ANY days on the calendar to fulfill their religious commitments.

Btw.. If they CAN’T fast any time during the year.

They can make a CASH donation to their mosque, etc.

I don’t understand how adults can be so ignorant of common sense things.

You all should be embarrassed. Scratch that.. Your parents need to be embarrassed for raising an idiot.
 
pereira glazers will be on suicide watch on saturday, I like alex but his d riders are annoying
 
Why are we already making excuses for either fighter? Its fckn 4 days away. If they both step into that cage then its fair game. Just let the best man win
 
Guy LeDouche said:
Look I don’t like Ank even a little bit. But it’s wild the amount of people thinking this fight is a forgone conclusion.
Pereira is going to be 38 this year…let that sink in. After a career and then some of combat sports mileage. The amount of people writing Ank off better be very confident in their bets. Because this has the smell of upset all over it..

And I’m rooting for Poatan
Click to expand...

Absolutely everything you just said (also, 39 here, been doing mma or another combat sport since 14, with waaaaay less serious mileage than Alex. . . I'm rooting for him in and out of the ring, but people counting off a virtually undefeated LHW killer in his prime, who is also more well-rounded. . .

I will add that Ank, to me, seems to have horrible fight IQ, so it wouldn't surprise me if he keeps it standing until he gets tagged n dropped.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
It is so utterly OBVIOUS that 90+% of SD, are ignorant.

There is quite literally

NOTHING that says Muslims HAVE to fast, etc, during the specific days allotted to Ramadan in any given year.

They CAN SUBSTITUTE ANY days on the calendar to fulfill their religious commitments.

Btw.. If they CAN’T fast any time during the year.

They can make a CASH donation to their mosque, etc.

I don’t understand how adults can be so ignorant of common sense things.

You all should be embarrassed. Scratch that.. Your parents need to be embarrassed for raising an idiot.
Click to expand...
Really? lol dam I didn't know all that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

warriorfan808
Will Ankalaev turn down a title fight for Ramadan
Replies
13
Views
687
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
andgonsil
Next for Poatan will be Rakic
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Hdfi
Hdfi
WillyWarminski
Is Ank's public confidence at Housey level?
Replies
5
Views
150
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The UFC has been screwing Ankaleav for years. Who else wants to see him take the belt?
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
2K
Hotora86
Hotora86
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
512
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,618
Messages
56,976,571
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top