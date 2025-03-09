Ank was right when he said that Alex needed to stopping running away from him, Alex was running away from him in the fight as well
1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up
Can't fault the guy for that though. He got finished in the last seconds before, why risk it against a knock out artist.Ok Huggy Mcgee, who was the one hugging the last 2 rds? Who hugged for the last 2 minutes of the fight because he knew he was up on points? Why keep going for takedowns when they didn't work.