Media Ank strikes back at fans calling him 'Boring': he was running away from me, wasn’t letting me work... It also depends on a dance partner'

Perira was just not willing to engage. He was waiting for that perfect opportunity to catch Ank in a moment of rush
 
Ank was right when he said that Alex needed to stopping running away from him, Alex was running away from him in the fight as well, if it wasn't for the cage, Alex would have ran back to Brazil

1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up
 
Ank was right when he said that Alex needed to stopping running away from him, Alex was running away from him in the fight as well, if it wasn't for the cage, Alex would have ran back to Brazil

1st time he fights a well rounded MMA fighter like Ank and Alex has no idea what to do except just back up
Alex came with a weird gameplan. Not him. Props to Ank.
 
Ok Huggy Mcgee, who was the one hugging the last 2 rds? Who hugged for the last 2 minutes of the fight because he knew he was up on points? Why keep going for takedowns when they didn't work.
 
Awful fight on both of them

Shouldn’t been a double loss or draw

Ank probably edged him - but not by enough to gain fans and take the throne
 
Ok Huggy Mcgee, who was the one hugging the last 2 rds? Who hugged for the last 2 minutes of the fight because he knew he was up on points? Why keep going for takedowns when they didn't work.
Can't fault the guy for that though. He got finished in the last seconds before, why risk it against a knock out artist.
 
