Ank is nothing special IMHO. Emphasis on "special".

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
432
Reaction score
503
Let's put Alex aside for a moment.

Jiri could beat Ank any given day, but most likely he loses more often than he wins.
He's head and shoulders above anyone else in a weak LHW division.

Now, back to Alex.
Our training coach made us watch their fight today. It was my 3rd time.
Pereira lost, period.

But he was able to deny his wrestling/grappling. All 12 attempts. If he got to the ground with Ank, he'd have been in big trouble.
There was some cage work, but the fight kept standing 80% of the time.

So, sure, the TD threat was looming in Poatan's head, but once you defend successfully the first... dunno, 4-5?
you get enough confidence to focus on the striking match. Because it was basically a striking KB match.

Retroactively, the info about Poatan having a foot and his lead hand/shoulder/whatever injured... makes sense.
No excuses: if you enter the cage, you are ready to fight.

Poatan's left was absent, his -apparently- pitty-patter low kicks with the inner foot (that actually cause a lot of damage, as other fighters have reported) did nothing this time, and he landed a ton of them.
I don't know, it adds up IMO.

I don't buy that he didn't take the camp seriously. It was his last challenge left* (I'll dig into this).
He is 37 and has had the tightest schedule. Injuries piling up and getting sick while on camp sounds likely to me.

Don't get me wrong, Ank is a good/great MMA striker with a wrestling cherry on top.
But Alex has faced each of his strengths to the 11th.
More power, more pressure, faster hands, better defense... even hand-fighting, too.

Now, the rematch. Alex has much more room for improvement in his TDD/wrestling/defensive grappling that Ank has regarding his striking.
Alex won't forget how to KB.

If Ank doesn't make it ugly, I'm pretty confident that a healthy, recovered Alex takes it pretty comfortably.


*If Alex won, he would be undeniable and silence the naysayers securing a spot along the greatest combat sport athletes of all time.
And move to HW. Losing to JJ or Aspinall, even in dominant fashion (unless he looked absolutely embarrassing) wouldn't lower his stock the tiniest bit.
The HW fight would've been a celebration lap for him, at worst, or an epic win if somehow he pulled it off.
 
Last edited:
Really? The guy who Pereira knocked out twice is going to beat Ank? I just don't see it.

Ankalaev is 12-1-1-1 in the UFC... that's pretty damn good. I'm a huge Pereira fan and I hope he wins the rematch, but I just don't see it. Ankalaev is in his prime and well rounded. I can't see who beats him at 205 in the next 1-2 years.

I think Ank will be champ until he gets old and loses at 36-37 years old.
 
Not special, but competent. Which can take you far in a division of dudes who block punches with their faces, trip over their own feet, are old and shopworn etc.
 
OP was submitted by mistake mid-writing. It's complete now. Sorry, my bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Was Ank vs Jan better or worse than Ank vs Alex?
Replies
16
Views
290
Big Tuppy Hole
Big Tuppy Hole
Black9
ANK BECOMES CHAMP
Replies
9
Views
151
TR1
TR1
R
My take (not hot at all) of Potan vs Ank (detailed) outcome
2
Replies
20
Views
614
Luthien
Luthien
Fedorgasm
Ank may be champ for a long time
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
TR1
TR1
R
Pereira won't catch a sambo champion wrestling/grappling in 4 years, but neither do Ank a 20ish KB all time.
2
Replies
20
Views
493
Lee Danger
Lee Danger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,797
Messages
57,245,861
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top