Ank is nothing special IMHO. Emphasis on "special".

Let's put Alex aside for a moment.



Jiri could beat Ank any given day, but most likely he loses more often than he wins.

He's head and shoulders above anyone else in a weak LHW division.



Now, back to Alex.

Our training coach made us watch their fight today. It was my 3rd time.

Pereira lost, period.



But he was able to deny his wrestling/grappling. All 12 attempts. If he got to the ground with Ank, he'd have been in big trouble.

There was some cage work, but the fight kept standing 80% of the time.



So, sure, the TD threat was looming in Poatan's head, but once you defend successfully the first... dunno, 4-5?

you get enough confidence to focus on the striking match. Because it was basically a striking KB match.



Retroactively, the info about Poatan having a foot and his lead hand/shoulder/whatever injured... makes sense.

No excuses: if you enter the cage, you are ready to fight.



Poatan's left was absent, his -apparently- pitty-patter low kicks with the inner foot (that actually cause a lot of damage, as other fighters have reported) did nothing this time, and he landed a ton of them.

I don't know, it adds up IMO.



I don't buy that he didn't take the camp seriously. It was his last challenge left* (I'll dig into this).

He is 37 and has had the tightest schedule. Injuries piling up and getting sick while on camp sounds likely to me.



Don't get me wrong, Ank is a good/great MMA striker with a wrestling cherry on top.

But Alex has faced each of his strengths to the 11th.

More power, more pressure, faster hands, better defense... even hand-fighting, too.



Now, the rematch. Alex has much more room for improvement in his TDD/wrestling/defensive grappling that Ank has regarding his striking.

Alex won't forget how to KB.



If Ank doesn't make it ugly, I'm pretty confident that a healthy, recovered Alex takes it pretty comfortably.





*If Alex won, he would be undeniable and silence the naysayers securing a spot along the greatest combat sport athletes of all time.

And move to HW. Losing to JJ or Aspinall, even in dominant fashion (unless he looked absolutely embarrassing) wouldn't lower his stock the tiniest bit.

The HW fight would've been a celebration lap for him, at worst, or an epic win if somehow he pulled it off.