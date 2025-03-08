  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Animal Cruelty In Movies

Animal Cruelty In Movies/TV

  • I'm 100% against it

  • I'm against most of it but don't mind some

  • I'm 50/50

  • I'm against some of it but don't mind most

  • I'm 100% for it

  • I have no opinion/IDC

Results are only viewable after voting.
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,016
Reaction score
44,939
While i prefer animals not to be harmed when making movies specifically dogs, today i read about the rumors surrounding Milo & Otis (a movie about a dog and cat on a adventure) where they went thru 5+ cats and 2+ dogs because they threw them off a cliff into waters below or sacrificed them to bears or snakes in order to get the shot they wanted. I'm 100% against this.

However i love watching westerns where the horses fall over tumbling or down hills after being shot because it is realistic. I also think the slaughtering of the bull in Apocalypse Now (which is 100% real) makes the film that much better because it is real and not CGI/faked.



Happens around the 2:45 mark but this is the ending of the film so don't watch it if you never seen the movie

So I am conflicted when it comes to this topic. I don't want animals to die or get hurt solely for entertainment purposes, however some of them are really really well done i tend to let some slide.


How do you feel?
 
Last edited:
As a fan of human "cock fighting" I enjoy violence. I don't want to see a human death for my entertainment though. I love animals, and I am not entertained by their death. The sacrifice in apocalypse now I believe was in keeping with local traditions and fed people. That's ok in my book. Throwing dogs and cats to their death for movie shots is wrong. But where do we draw lines for our compassion before we all end up vegan?
 
I'm not against animal snuff if the killed animals are eaten (like with Cannibal Holocaust). I am against animal cruelty where the animals are tortured for the scene, like the part in Cannibal Ferox where the guy stabs a knife into a pig and twists the blade and drags it up inside it so it suffers for like 20 seconds before killing it.
 
Wasn't the slaughtering of the bull essentially a filming of a local ritual? Or at least the paying of locals people to perform one of their rituals. I'm sure it was eaten.


Milo and Otis was a bit different. Not just in the deaths but in things like breaking a leg to film it walking injured. I can't watch that movie after reading about it.

Opposite is homeward bound where they had multiples of each character so the animals wouldn't get stressed or fatigued on a long day.

In general, I'm against it and it's unnecessary these days with technology anyway.
 
This scene turned me off of them...
 
dog-angry.gif
 
The Milo and Otis thing is fake, just one of those rumors that propagates through the internet. There are real instances but they don't make as intriguing enough of a story as an innocent children's' movie having cruelty in it. 100% against any animal cruelty in film or otherwise.
 
I bought Cannibal Holocaust for its shock horror value, someone told me after that the animal deaths were real and I went bananas. They needed locking up.
 
I hate seeing animals being used in entertainment in any capacity. But I am a joyless bitch.
 
Plissken said:
The Milo and Otis thing is fake, just one of those rumors that propagates through the internet. There are real instances but they don't make as intriguing enough of a story as an innocent children's' movie having cruelty in it. 100% against any animal cruelty in film or otherwise.
Click to expand...
You're telling me that I can't trust the Tasmanian RSPCA?

Ok, fine
fingercuffs said:
I bought Cannibal Holocaust for its shock horror value, someone told me after that the animal deaths were real and I went bananas. They needed locking up.
Click to expand...
Same... Don't care that there was an option to not play those scenes on the DVD.... Just threw it away. I had never seen it before I bought it, I was just on a controversial movie kick. I learned my limits.
 
Patrick Jane said:
I'm not against animal snuff if the killed animals are eaten (like with Cannibal Holocaust). I am against animal cruelty where the animals are tortured for the scene, like the part in Cannibal Ferox where the guy stabs a knife into a pig and twists the blade and drags it up inside it so it suffers for like 20 seconds before killing it.
Click to expand...
Faces of death or Cannibal Holocaust is the reason for "no animals were harmed in the making of this film" warnings.

In faces of death, someone shoots a dog that is leashed up and tied to a poll. And another scene some villagers cut open a giant turtle while it's still alive. They get away with it because it's a "documentary" although a lot of it is fake. I haven't seen any of that shit since I was like 13
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,153
Messages
57,010,709
Members
175,495
Latest member
belosmaki

Share this page

Back
Top