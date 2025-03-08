While i prefer animals not to be harmed when making movies specifically dogs, today i read about the rumors surrounding Milo & Otis (a movie about a dog and cat on a adventure) where they went thru 5+ cats and 2+ dogs because they threw them off a cliff into waters below or sacrificed them to bears or snakes in order to get the shot they wanted. I'm 100% against this.



However i love watching westerns where the horses fall over tumbling or down hills after being shot because it is realistic. I also think the slaughtering of the bull in Apocalypse Now (which is 100% real) makes the film that much better because it is real and not CGI/faked.







Happens around the 2:45 mark but this is the ending of the film so don't watch it if you never seen the movie



So I am conflicted when it comes to this topic. I don't want animals to die or get hurt solely for entertainment purposes, however some of them are really really well done i tend to let some slide.





How do you feel?