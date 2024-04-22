Social Animal consciousness. Does it change your perspective?

Sauce: NBCNews. Bolding is mine.

Bees play by rolling wooden balls — apparently for fun. The cleaner wrasse fish appears to recognize its own visage in an underwater mirror. Octopuses seem to react to anesthetic drugs and will avoid settings where they likely experienced past pain.

All three of these discoveries came in the last five years — indications that the more scientists test animals, the more they find that many species may have inner lives and be sentient. A surprising range of creatures have shown evidence of conscious thought or experience, including insects, fish and some crustaceans.


That has prompted a group of top researchers on animal cognition to publish a new pronouncement that they hope will transform how scientists and society view — and care — for animals.
...
“When there is a realistic possibility of conscious experience in an animal, it is irresponsible to ignore that possibility in decisions affecting that animal,” the declaration says. “We should consider welfare risks and use the evidence to inform our responses to these risks.”
Seems obvious that animals have some level of consciousness, but it's not going to drive me to become a member of PETA.

I agree that animals should be treated well, but also that we are given the freedom to eat them.

The conspiracy nut in me sees this as further evidence to corroborate the misguided notion that animals have equality with humans and that we should eat bugs (until we determine they also should not be abused, eaten, swatted, etc.).
 
64eb18d5aa820b7fad1926489250d398641e17e0b77822b0728e19bfc46a55e0_1.jpg
 
dirtypablo said:
Obviously animals are conscious, and obviously the way we currently treat the other life forms on the planet is wrong.
The way we treat each other is wrong too. And the way animals treat each other is wrong. That's just how it goes buddeh.
 
Ruke Doufus said:
The way we treat each other is wrong too. And the way animals treat each other is wrong. That's just how it goes buddeh.
..Okay? I'm well aware thats how it currently goes. Just because that's how things currently are, doesn't mean its how things have to be.
 
Ain't bees bugs?
 


Personal choice does not make an action morally justifiable.
 
