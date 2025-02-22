  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Anger as UK spends £1 million on build of houses for three Afghan families

Croo67

Croo67

Why are foreigners being prioritised for not just social housing in England, but brand-new builds that are designed to meet their needs?

 
People think rule of law is inherently a good thing. It isn't. This is what you get when your country gets taken over and politicians weaponize the law as a means to hurt.
 
People think rule of law is inherently a good thing. It isn't. This is what you get when your country gets taken over and politicians weaponize the law as a means to hurt.
It's unfortunate that many in the UK cannot yet see the ramifications of this.

The deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, has already admitted that migrants will get 5 out of 7 new social houses. Of course that's going to be the Marxist way - the illegal migrant has no support network, whilst the single mother he's competing with for a house will always have someone to provide them a bed.
 
The United Cuckdom strikes again.
 
Meanwhile, in the United Basedom…

Trump has closed the office in charge of settling afghans in the US…which will bar the settlement of nearly a quarter million Afghans in the wait list.

I’m sure Starmer is dabbing the Vaseline around his rim right now to welcome that wave.

Based > Cucked

Every time
 
