Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 3,575
- Reaction score
- 2,662
Why was America even funding the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)?
Even looking beyond the fact it’s a liberal cesspit which continuously decries President Trump and pushes open border propaganda, it has a history of employing child abusers - including the recently convicted Huw Edwards, who is still receiving his £435,000 pension paid for by the BBC via America.
Even looking beyond the fact it’s a liberal cesspit which continuously decries President Trump and pushes open border propaganda, it has a history of employing child abusers - including the recently convicted Huw Edwards, who is still receiving his £435,000 pension paid for by the BBC via America.