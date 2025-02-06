  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Anger as America pauses funding of Britain’s state broadcaster

Why was America even funding the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)?

Even looking beyond the fact it’s a liberal cesspit which continuously decries President Trump and pushes open border propaganda, it has a history of employing child abusers - including the recently convicted Huw Edwards, who is still receiving his £435,000 pension paid for by the BBC via America.

 
lol at expressing dissatisfaction

I’m sure this will fall on an empathetic ear
They’re probably hoping UK liberals kick up a fuss, but probably even they are a bit miffed at America funding the BBC - particularly given UK residents have to pay £170 a year if they own a TV, with the money funding the BBC.
 
Anyone who thinks the BBC is liberal is a little bit retarded.
The current headlines are as follows:

'Build baby build', says PM as he sets out nuclear plan​


Israeli soldier jailed for abusing Palestinian detainees from Gaza​

Trans doctor left 'upset and afraid' by nurse​

There's fuckloads of stories on the BBC that are critical of labour and Starmer
 
Irrelevant— why are we funding a British news outlet?
It wasn't irrelevant to the post the OP made.

I don't know or care why the US is funding it. I believe there's a BBC America that people watch so maybe that's why.
 
Why was America even funding the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)?

Even looking beyond the fact it’s a liberal cesspit which continuously decries President Trump and pushes open border propaganda, it has a history of employing child abusers - including the recently convicted Huw Edwards, who is still receiving his £435,000 pension paid for by the BBC via America.

you know who else has a long history of employing child abusers? the american republican party lol
 
I do really like them, but yeah I’m not understanding why we would fund them. Would love to see the reasoning
 
Irrelevant— why are we funding a British news outlet?
It's one of the largest it not largest international news org that broadcasts in every continent and it's in our own interest that they have the ability to outreach to those places, especially to countries that don't have a free press or much international press at all.
 
The USAID was sending funds to BBC media action which is a charity and is separate from the BBC
 
The floor is yours.
www.bbc.co.uk

Starmer under fire amid row over cost of Chagos Islands deal

The Tories and Reform UK have attacked payments to Mauritius under the deal to cede the archipelago.
www.bbc.co.uk

www.bbc.co.uk

Why the jury is out on the NHS backlog plan

Lack of staff and money could make it difficult for government to achieve its aims.
www.bbc.co.uk

www.bbc.co.uk

Keir Starmer pressed on growth and economy by senior MPs ahead of Commons break

The PM warns it "will take some time" for people to feel their living standards improve after changes to planning and regulation rules.
www.bbc.co.uk

www.bbc.co.uk

Keir Starmer seeks to take control after bumpy start

It was not a relaunch - so why did the PM's big speech feel like the launch of a new manifesto?
www.bbc.co.uk

www.bbc.co.uk

Will Labour’s plan to smash the asylum gangs really work?

Keir Starmer says it is his personal mission to defeat the people-smuggling gangs
www.bbc.co.uk

www.bbc.co.uk

Keir Starmer's 100 days in power: Dream wins and nightmares for Labour

Insiders hail new workers' rights, planning laws and "stability" at the top - but Starmer has been dogged by controversy too.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
