borntoloseNOT said: I’ll take Keyshawn by stoppage if they fight, I think he’s been developing into the better pro. Click to expand...

I'd take Davis over Cruz right now too because he's further along as a pro. Different version of the sport and all but Cruz is like 4-0 against him in the amateurs. He beat him at the 2020 Olympics (which was held in 2021), the Worlds & the Pan Ams. It could be that he just has his number. Who knows.